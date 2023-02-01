Sun Prairie United took a brief break from its usual Big Eight conference slate last weekend, instead taking a pair of road trips to non-conference opponents. Sun Prairie paid a visit to D.C. Everest on Friday, Jan. 27 and to Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 28. United returned successful from both trips, earning a pair of impressive wins.
A defensive battle with D.C. Everest on Friday leaned in United's direction, a 2-1 victory. Sun Prairie senior forward Tyler Rauls carried the load in the following day's matchup with Wisconsin Rapids, scoring every one of the team's goals in a 4-2 win.
United entered Friday's matchup with D.C. Everest looking to rebound from a 5-3 loss to Big Eight rival Janesville just three days prior. Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke bought his skaters plenty of time with a strong performance. He saved 29 of the 30 shots fired at him. The one goal the Evergreens got past him came on the power play early in the third period.
In the meantime, Sun Prairie's skaters were able to build a 2-0 advantage. Senior forward Adrien Kreitlow struck first, netting an unassisted goal 15 minutes into the first period. The second period took on a similar path. After 13 minutes of silence, Sun Prairie sophomore forward Otto Meyer doubled United's lead thanks to assists from sophomore defender Joe Seidl and junior forward Nikko Vilwock.
United's penalty kill deserves credit for its hard work in the third period as well. D.C. Everest spent long stretches of the final period on the power play as Sun Prairie committed one major and three minor penalties for a total of 11 minutes in the box. Only one of those attempts ended in a goal for the Evergreens as Sun Prairie held on for a win.
The following day's matchup at Wisconsin Rapids had an entirely different vibe, as the two sides combined for five goals in the first period alone.
Rauls was an unstoppable force of offensive production for United. He scored the game's inaugural goal less than two minutes in and had tallied two before the five minute mark. Wisconsin Rapids' response a few minutes later was met by yet another goal from Rauls, completing an early hat trick. Senior forward Tyler Wilcenski, Kreitlow, and senior forward Evan Luxford were all credited with assists to Rauls' early dominance. He pushed Sun Prairie to a 3-2 advantage heading into the second period.
There, he further reinforced the lead. Five minutes in, Kreitlow and Seidl set Rauls up for his fourth goal of the game to make it 4-2 in favor of Sun Prairie. Defense reigned from that point on as no further goals were scored.
This was a necessary bump in confidence for Sun Prairie, which now returns to the correct side of .500 with a 9-8-2 overall record. United still sits at fifth place in the Big Eight standings with seven points thanks to a 3-5-1 record.
Next up for Sun Prairie is the annual Groundhog Tournament, which will take place at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Only two games remain on the schedule following that, both of which are against conference opponents on the road. United will head to Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and to Middleton on Thursday, Feb. 9.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 2, D.C. EVEREST 1
Goals- Sun Prairie: Adrien Kreitlow, Otto Meyer. D.C. Everest: Carson Oertel.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Joe Seidl, Nikko Vilwock. D.C. Everest: Cole VanSlyke, Thomas Passineau.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 29 saves on 30 shots, a 97% save percentage. D.C. Everest: Griffen Bunnell, 32 saves on 24 shots, a 94% save percentage.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 4, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 2
Goals- Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls (4). Wisconsin Rapids: Carter Morrison, Carsen Gause.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Adrien Kreitlow (2), Evan Luxford, Tyler Wilcenski, Joe Seidl. Wisconsin Rapids: Morrison, Josh Dekarske.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 28 saves on 30 shots, a 93% save percentage. Wisconsin Rapids: Milo Spurlin, 27 saves on 31 shots, an 87% save percentage.