Sun Prairie United took a brief break from its usual Big Eight conference slate last weekend, instead taking a pair of road trips to non-conference opponents. Sun Prairie paid a visit to D.C. Everest on Friday, Jan. 27 and to Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 28. United returned successful from both trips, earning a pair of impressive wins.

A defensive battle with D.C. Everest on Friday leaned in United's direction, a 2-1 victory. Sun Prairie senior forward Tyler Rauls carried the load in the following day's matchup with Wisconsin Rapids, scoring every one of the team's goals in a 4-2 win.

EASTON LEMKE
Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke saved 29 of the 30 shots aimed at him in a 2-1 victory on the road over D.C. Everest on Friday, Jan. 27.
TYLER RAULS
Sun Prairie United forward Tyler Rauls scored all four of the team's goals in a road win over Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 28. 

BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS AS OF 1/31

TEAM PTS GP W L T GF GA OVERALL
Verona 20 11 10 1 0 61 23 15-4-0
Middleton 14 10 7 3 0 50 26 13-8-0
Madison Memorial 14 11 7 4 0 48 54 11-6-1
Janesville 8 7 4 3 0 38 29 12-5-0
Sun Prairie 7 9 3 5 1 35 36 9-8-2
Madison West 5 11 2 8 1 34 51 7-10-3
Beloit Memorial 0 9 0 9 0 15 62 5-11-0

