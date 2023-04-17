Last week marked the inaugural competitions of the Sun Prairie United boys tennis program. United's history began at home as it hosted Big Eight conference opponent Madison East/La Follette co-op on Thursday, Apr. 13. A day later, Sun Prairie made a trip south to Delavan-Darien High School, where it would compete against the host school, Fort Atkinson, and Wilmot Union.
Sun Prairie's season opener on Thursday was a dominant one. United swept East/La Follette in all seven varsity matches to kick the program off with a resounding conference victory.
In singles, No. 1 senior Noah Berg started his season with a 6-1, 7-5 win. Freshman Gavin Bruere, filling the No. 2 spot, came away with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Fellow freshman Aashrith Kamini, occupying the No. 3 spot, won 6-1, 6-0. Finally junior No. 4 Luis Bischoff eliminated his opponent 6-1, 6-1 for the singles sweep.
Junior Mandeep Sriramaneni and freshman Mouneeth Venigala handled the No. 1 doubles duties for Sun Prairie, earning the squad a 7-5, 7-5 victory. The same held true for seniors Pallav and Prabhav Karri in No. 2 doubles with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Juniors Carter Giese and Quinton Maddax closed out the day with a win at No. 3 doubles, 6-4, 6-3.
Friday, Apr. 14 brought even more opportunity for Sun Prairie to thrive with a trio of opponents to face. United's perfect start to the season continued as it swept its first opponent of the day, Fort Atkinson.
Junior Nikko Vilwock took over at the top dog in singles, winning his first match of the season 6-0, 6-1. Berg, now at No. 2 singles, kept up his winning ways with a 6-2, 6-2 win. No. 3 Burere and No. 4 Kamini dominated as well, winning 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0, respectively.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Sriramaneni and Venigala set a winning pace with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. The Karri's at No. 2 doubles won 6-2, 6-0 and the combo of Maddax and Giese took home a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
It should come as no surprise that Sun Prairie just kept winning in its second matchup of the day against Wilmot Union. United again earned a perfect 7-0 sweep.
Sun Prairie's singles players nearly had a perfect match. Vilwock won 6-0, 6-3, Berg dominated 6-0, 6-0, and Bruere won 6-0, 6-1. Kamini was a winner by default. Doubles was a similarly dominant showing. Sriramaneni/Venigala won 6-0, 6-1, Karri/Karri won 6-1, 6-0, and Maddax/Giese won 6-1, 6-0.
United's final opponent of the day, host Delavan-Darien, provided the first resistance to its dominance, earning wins in both No. 2 singles and doubles. The rest was all Sun Prairie.
Vilwock won 6-0, 6-1, Bruere earned a tough 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory, and Kamini took home a 6-0, 6-2 victory to represent singles. As for doubles, Sriramaneni/Venigala won 7-5, 6-3 and Maddax/Giese won 6-1, 6-4.
For those keeping score at home, Sun Prairie United has won 26 of its first 28 individual matches of the year and boasts a perfect 4-0 record as a team. They'll try to keep that hot streak going with a very busy upcoming week.
Things kick off with a trip to Big Eight conference foe Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 18. Sun Prairie will be on the road once again on Friday, Apr. 21 with a trip to Waunakee High School to participate in an eight-team invitational. The week closes with a return to home court as United will host Big Eight conference opponent Verona on Saturday, Apr. 22.