SUN PRAIRIE UNITED

Last week marked the inaugural competitions of the Sun Prairie United boys tennis program. United's history began at home as it hosted Big Eight conference opponent Madison East/La Follette co-op on Thursday, Apr. 13. A day later, Sun Prairie made a trip south to Delavan-Darien High School, where it would compete against the host school, Fort Atkinson, and Wilmot Union.

Sun Prairie's season opener on Thursday was a dominant one. United swept East/La Follette in all seven varsity matches to kick the program off with a resounding conference victory.

