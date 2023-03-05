Sun Prairie United's first gymnastics season as a co-op between the East and West High Schools was nearly defined by its injuries. A senior-heavy group was seemingly never at full strength as myriad speed bumps got in the way of the season. Despite all this, United's perseverance and team unity shined through at the end.
Following a last place finish at the Big Eight conference meet, Sun Prairie rallied the troops. A majority of the group made a return to the starting lineup, leading to a second place finish at sectionals and Sun Prairie's second consecutive invitation to the WIAA Division 1 team state championship.
Despite the rust of reps missed from the regular season, that group still put on a show at the state tournament, which was hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on both Friday, Mar. 3 and Saturday, Mar. 4. Sun Prairie wound up in eighth place of the 10 qualified teams at team state on Friday with a score of 133.600. Two additional gymnasts, senior Martha Guelker and junior Audrey Seefeld, competed for United in the individual championship the day following.
"I think it says so much about these girls that they came ready to compete," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "Gymnastics is as much of a mental skill as it is physical. The girls came into state prepared mentally and had a good attitude. I'm very proud of them."
As a team, Sun Prairie was strongest in the vault. United was led by Sofia Clark, who posted a 9.433 in the event, a top-10 finish of any gymnast in the team portion of the state championship. Guelker, who was an individual state qualifier in the event, was right on her heels with a 9.317.
The high-flying scores didn't end there, either, as breakout junior Izzy Yamoah continued her recent hot streak in the event with a 9.250. Seefeld would round out the team's scoring with a strong 8.633. Sun Prairie's total event score of 36.633 was tied for third best.
United also proved to be a strong competitor in the floor exercise. Clark again led the charge, posting a 9.017. Seefeld followed with an 8.533. Senior Carly Gross, one of Sun Prairie's senior returners from injury, made her mark on the team score with an 8.333. Fellow newly-healthy senior Cassie Siegel rounded out United's score with a 7.900, leading to a team score of 33.783.
Guelker would shine as Sun Prairie's best in the balance beam, posting a score of 8.750. Sophomore Elizabeth Schaefer wasn't far behind with an 8.400, either. Seefeld pitched in a 7.967 and Clark finished the team scoring with a 7.783 for a team score of 32.900.
The uneven bars turned out to be Sun Prairie's toughest event of the day, finishing with a team score of 30.283. Yamoah was a bright spot, leading the team with an 8.200. Not far behind were Clark and Seefeld with a 7.800 and 7.317, respectively. Gross was again able to contribute for the final score, putting up a 6.967 to round out the scoring.
The Verona/Edgewood co-op, a Big Eight rival of Sun Prairie's, came away with the 2023 WIAA team state championship with a score of 146.1167. Franklin/Muskego finished in second with a 145.3167 and Chippewa Falls took third with a 140.5000.
The two-day championship didn't end with team competition, however. Sun Prairie's stay at state bled into Saturday, Mar. 4 as both Seefeld and Guelker were individual participants in the floor exercise and vault, respectively. Clark was scheduled to compete in the all-around competition but was scratched.
Seefeld posted a score of 8.767 in the floor exercise to finish 19th of the 27 individuals qualified for the event. Homestead senior Maggie Pokorny won the individual floor state championship with her score of 9.500.
The difficulty of Guelker's attempt on the vault led to falls on the landing of both of her attempts. She still put up a good score of 8.700, tying for 21st place overall. Pokorny again was individual state champion, this time with a stellar score of 9.800.
The state championship marked the end of a stellar career for Sun Prairie's 2023 senior class, consisting of Sofia Clark, Martha Guelker, Carly Gross, Cassie Siegel, and Jaeli Murray. Guelker was a three-time individual state participant in the vault. Both Siegel and Clark were individual state qualifiers last season, as well, with Siegel reaching the podium on the uneven bars with a sixth place finish while Clark took on both the vault and the balance beam. Combined, they helped Sun Prairie reach back-to-back team state in 2022 and 2023.
There's still plenty to be excited about for Sun Prairie's returning gymnasts, as well. Seefeld and Yamoah will be back for their senior seasons next year, as will fellow junior Avery Greenberg, a strong athlete that missed stretches of this season with injury. Additionally, primary junior varsity participants like Schaefer and junior Kylee Haak look prepared to make the leap up to varsity next season.