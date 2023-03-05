Sun Prairie United's first gymnastics season as a co-op between the East and West High Schools was nearly defined by its injuries. A senior-heavy group was seemingly never at full strength as myriad speed bumps got in the way of the season. Despite all this, United's perseverance and team unity shined through at the end.

Following a last place finish at the Big Eight conference meet, Sun Prairie rallied the troops. A majority of the group made a return to the starting lineup, leading to a second place finish at sectionals and Sun Prairie's second consecutive invitation to the WIAA Division 1 team state championship.

AUDREY SEEFELD
Buy Now

Sun Prairie junior Audrey Seefeld competes in the individual floor exercise at the 2023 WIAA individual state championship, hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday, Mar. 4.
AUDREY SEEFELD
Buy Now

Sun Prairie junior Audrey Seefeld competes in the individual floor exercise at the 2023 WIAA individual state championship, hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday, Mar. 4.
MARTHA GUELKER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior Martha Guelker competes in the individual vault at the 2023 WIAA individual state championship, hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday, Mar. 4.

Tags