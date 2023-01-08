SOFIA CLARK
Sun Prairie United senior Sofia Clark competes at the Winter Wonderland Invitational at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie United gymnastics team has had Thursday, Jan. 5 circled on the calendar since the beginning of the season. The day marked United's biggest test of the season against one if its biggest rivals: the Verona/Edgewood co-op. 

These two teams were the class of the Big Eight conference last season. Verona/Edgewood won the conference meet over Sun Prairie in second place by just five points. At the WIAA state finals, Verona/Edgewood would also finish ahead, taking second place in the team standings while Sun Prairie slotted in at seventh.