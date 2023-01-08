The Sun Prairie United gymnastics team has had Thursday, Jan. 5 circled on the calendar since the beginning of the season. The day marked United's biggest test of the season against one if its biggest rivals: the Verona/Edgewood co-op.
These two teams were the class of the Big Eight conference last season. Verona/Edgewood won the conference meet over Sun Prairie in second place by just five points. At the WIAA state finals, Verona/Edgewood would also finish ahead, taking second place in the team standings while Sun Prairie slotted in at seventh.
Both teams returned immense amounts of talent from the 2021-22 season. This first matchup served as a potential measuring stick for the inevitable upcoming meetings between these two in the postseason. Verona/Edgewood again proved its might, scoring 142.675 points to outpace Sun Prairie's score of 135.975.
Verona/Edgewood was led by junior Annika Rufenacht, the defending Division 1 individual vault and all-around state champion. She also took second in the uneven bars and floor exercise as well as third on beam at last year's state finals. On Thursday, Rufenacht took first place in all four events to be named all-around winner. She scored a 9.375 on beam, 9.175 on vault, 9.15 on the bars, and 9.45 in the floor exercise for an all-around score of 37.150.
Senior teammate Ella Crowley was right behind her for most of the afternoon. She took second in the balance beam and floor exercise with scores of 9.350 and 9.15, respectively. A fourth place finish in the vault and a tie for fifth in the uneven bars earned her second in the all-around scoring with a 35.350.
Sun Prairie got a strong day out of senior Sofia Clark. She put up her best performance in the beam, where she took third with a score of nine flat. She would also finish fourth on bars (8.15), fifth in vault (8.775), and sixth in the floor exercise (8.40) for third place in the all-around with a score of 34.325.
Junior Avery Greenberg's strong start to the season continued with a fourth place mark in the all-around. Her day was highlighted by her performance on the bars, a third place finish with a score of 8.55. She would also finish seventh on beam with an 8.300, eighth in vault with an 8.625, and eighth in the floor exercise with an 8.10.
Senior Carly Gross wrapped up the top five of the all-around standings with her score of 29.975, finishing top 10 in every event. She took ninth on the bars with a 7.40, 10th on the beam with a 6.700, 10th in the floor exercise with a 7.40, and 10th in the vault with an 8.375.
Though she didn't qualify for all-around scoring, it was still a tremendous day for senior Martha Guelker. She shined bright in her strongest event, the vault, taking second place with a 9.025. She'd add to that performance with a tie for fourth in the floor exercise with a nine flat and a score of 8.700 on the beam for sixth.
Isabel Yamoah proved her worth to the varsity as well. She started the season primarily as a junior varsity contributor but she nabbed two top five finishes at the varsity level on Thursday. She took third in the vault with a score of 8.825 and earned a tie for fifth on the bars with a score of 8.05.
Junior Audrey Seefeld also made her impact on the meet felt. She took seventh on the beam with a score of 8.300, tied for seventh on the bars with a score of 7.85, and finished eighth in the floor exercise with a score of 8.10.
Two junior varsity gymnasts deserve credit for their first place finishes, as well. Talya Spatola won the junior varsity vault with a score of 8.35 and Elizabeth Schaefer won the junior varsity beam with a score of 8.40.
Sun Prairie United is now fully in the throws of Big Eight conference duals season. Next up, United will look to bounce back with a home meet against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12. Sun Prairie's home stand will continue the following week when it hosts Madison United on Thursday, Jan. 19.