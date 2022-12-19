The Sun Prairie United gymnastics program has a goal of reaching a team score of 140 this season ends. United made progress towards that at the Gosling Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Dec. 17. Sun Prairie soared to a team score of 137.400 to win the invitational, a slight improvement over their 137.375 in the season opener two weeks ago.
The invitational was a gathering of some top-notch talent, as well. Behind Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln took second with a score of 128.650, host Watertown took third with a 127.825, Brookfield East/Central co-op placed fourth with a 123.725, Manitowoc Lincoln was fifth with a 121.225, and Madison West finished sixth with a 112.400.
There was no rust on this United squad despite taking two weeks off from competition. Sun Prairie was the top scoring team in every event en route to the victory.
Senior Sofia Clark dazzled once again, winning the all-around portion of the event for the second time this season with a score of 35.425. Junior Avery Greenberg finished on the podium as well in the all-around with her score of 33.975. Talya Spatola was also the junior varsity all-around champion with a score of 28.55.
United brought it's A-game to the balance beam. Clark put up best performance of the day came in the event, scoring a 9.250 for first place. Fellow senior Martha Guelker wowed as well, taking second with a score of 8.850. Greenberg rounded out the top three for Sun Prairie with a score of 8.750 for third. Elsewhere, junior Audrey Seefeld took 10th with a 7.900 and senior Cassie Siegel finished in 12th with a 7.550.
This was Siegel's premiere competition this season after missing the opener due to illness. She shined bright in the floor routine, earning third place with her score of 8.950. Gulker was the top dog in the event, scoring a 9.150 for first place overall. Clark put up an 8.925 for fifth and Seefeld was right behind her in a tie for sixth with a score of 8.775.
The first place finishes didn't end there for Sun Prairie, either. Greenberg stole the show in the uneven bars, winning the event with a score of 8.725. Clark was right on her tail. She mentioned improving consistency on the bars after a tough score in the season opener but roared back for a score of 8.500 on Saturday for second place. Senior Carly Gross was solid in the event as well, scoring an 8.200 for seventh.
Clark was the second place finisher in the vault as well with her score of 8.750. This fell only behind teammate Isabel Yamoah, who's typically a junior varsity competitor. She stepped into a varsity role for the event and took first with a score of 8.775. Gross had her best score of the day in the event, tying for fifth with an 8.300.
United returns to competition on Monday, Dec. 19 with a trip to Janesville Parker for a Big Eight conference dual. This is a rescheduled meet that was snowed out of its original date on Thursday, Dec. 15. Following a holiday break, United will then host a major conference dual with Verona/Edgewood co-op on Thursday, Jan. 5.