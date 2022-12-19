The Sun Prairie United gymnastics program has a goal of reaching a team score of 140 this season ends. United made progress towards that at the Gosling Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Dec. 17. Sun Prairie soared to a team score of 137.400 to win the invitational, a slight improvement over their 137.375 in the season opener two weeks ago.

The invitational was a gathering of some top-notch talent, as well. Behind Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln took second with a score of 128.650, host Watertown took third with a 127.825, Brookfield East/Central co-op placed fourth with a 123.725, Manitowoc Lincoln was fifth with a 121.225, and Madison West finished sixth with a 112.400. 

MARTHA GUELKER
Sun Prairie United senior Martha Guelker turned in strong performances in the balance beam as well as the floor exercise at the Gosling Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Dec. 17.

