The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team has elevated expectations this season. With a roster filled to the brim with experienced seniors, head coach Troy Giesegh expects his boys to hang with the top teams in the conference. United got a chance to do that on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a home matchup with Middleton.
Middleton was the runner-up finisher in the Big Eight conference last season and seems projected for a similar path this season. The Cardinals entered the showdown at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena undefeated, as did Sun Prairie.
It proved to be a game of absolutes. After a 1-1 stalemate in the first period, a total of five goals were scored in the second. There were crickets from both offenses for the entirety of the third period, but not for a lack of trying. When the dust settled, it was Middleton that survived with a 4-3 victory.
United proved early on that it could hang with its conference rival. Sun Prairie was first on the board, thanks to an even strength goal from freshman Will Nelson less than three minutes into the game. He was assisted by senior Jarett Brunson and junior Myler Maughan. Middleton would answer six minutes later on the power play to end the period in a 1-1 tie.
Fireworks ensued in the second period. Middleton kicked things off with a goal at the two minute mark, but Sun Prairie would respond. United made an inspired play two minutes later as senior Tyler Rauls netted an unassisted, short handed goal to knot the game back up at two goals each.
Middleton took over from there, scoring back-to-back goals for the first and only time in the contest. The Cardinals got one at even strength near the nine minute mark and another on the power play three minutes later to take a 4-2 lead.
Undeterred, Sun Prairie had an answer. Sophomore Otto Meyer would find the back of the net for United's second short handed goal of the game. He was assisted by junior Nikko Vilwock as Sun Prairie narrowed the gap to 4-3 heading into the third period.
Both goalies deserve their flowers for a well-played third period. Sun Prairie's Easton Lemke and Middleton's Cam Haynes both made some jaw-dropping saves to keep the opposing offense quiet for the remaining 17 minutes, despite an onslaught of shots.
Sun Prairie outshot Middleton for the first and only time in the third period, 14-13, as it attempted to claw back. Near the 11 minute mark, Rauls nearly scored his second goal of the game with some chaos in front of Middleton's net. The puck appeared to bounce off the left post, giving Haynes time to recover and pounce on it to prevent disaster.
United spent much of the period on the power play as Middleton just couldn't stay out of the box, but no goals ever came together despite myriad chances. Middleton was able to hold on for the 4-3 win, but not without a valiant effort from United.
Sun Prairie now drops to 1-1-1 on the year and 1-1-0 in Big Eight conference play. United's "prove it" tour continues on Saturday, Dec. 10 with a challenging road trip to state power Verona. Next week, Sun Prairie will take on non-conference Muskego at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and travel to Big Eight foe Madison West on Thursday, Dec. 15.
--
MIDDLETON 4, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Goals- Sun Prairie: Otto Meyer, Tyler Rauls, Will Nelson. Middleton: Wyatt Ehrhardt (2), Drew Sjowall, Brady Engelkes.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Jarett Brunson, Myler Maughan, Nikko Vilwock. Middleton: Engelkes (2), Cam Semrad, Max Glimme, Ethan Lam, Sjowall.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 33 saves on 37 shots, a save percentage of 89%. Middleton: Cam Haynes: 26 saves on 29 shots, a save percentage of 90%.