The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team has elevated expectations this season. With a roster filled to the brim with experienced seniors, head coach Troy Giesegh expects his boys to hang with the top teams in the conference. United got a chance to do that on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a home matchup with Middleton.

Middleton was the runner-up finisher in the Big Eight conference last season and seems projected for a similar path this season. The Cardinals entered the showdown at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena undefeated, as did Sun Prairie. 

BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS 12/9

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Middleton 6 3 3 0 0 3-0-0
Verona 6 3 3 0 0 3-2-0
Sun Prairie 2 2 1 1 0 1-1-1
Madison Mem. 2 3 1 2 0 2-2-0
Eastside 0 0 0 0 0 2-1-0
Janesville 0 1 0 1 0 2-2-0
Madison West 0 2 0 2 0 2-3-0
Beloit Mem. 0 2 0 2 0 1-3-0

