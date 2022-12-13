Sun Prairie's annual Bob Downing Invitational has become a must-see early-season event in the Wisconsin high school wrestling community. It draws in top talent from around the state to provide a measuring stick for that season's expectations. Sun Prairie United got its season off on the right foot, finishing sixth of the 24 schools in attendance with a team score of 374.

"It was a very impressive day," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "This is a tough tournament and we finished sixth with only nine point scorers. We always like to see kids out-perform their seeding. There are also dome newer wrestlers in the lineup, but the older wrestlers believe in them. There are a lot of great leaders on this team."

CHRIS ANDERSON
Sun Prairie United junior Chris Anderson wrestles at the Bob Downing Invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.
PARKER OLSON
Sun Prairie United junior Parker Olson wins a match at the Bob Downing Invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

