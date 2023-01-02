The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team took advantage of the free time afforded by the winter break to participate in a three-day tournament. United traveled east to Delafield to participate in the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament, hosted at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena, from Tuesday Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 29. 

JACK LAROWE
Sun Prairie United sophomore forward Jack LaRowe moves up the ice in a home matchup with Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Sun Prairie impressed. It raced past both Fox Cities and Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc (KMMO), outscoring the former 6-0 and the latter 4-0 on the way to the championship. There, United ran into a familiar foe in Big Eight conference rival Janesville. The Bluebirds survived an onslaught of shots from Sun Prairie's red-hot offense to win the tournament, 5-3.

TYLER RAULS
Sun Prairie senior forward Tyler Rauls scored his second hat trick of the season in the first game of the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament last week.

BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS 1/2

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Verona 12 6 6 0 0 9-3-0
Middleton 8 5 4 1 0 9-3-0
Mad. Memorial 6 5 3 2 0 7-2-1
Madison West 3 5 1 3 1 5-4-2
Sun Prairie 3 6 1 4 1 4-4-2
Janesville 2 3 1 2 0 6-4-0
Beloit Memorial 0 4 0 4 0 2-6-0

