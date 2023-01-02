The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team took advantage of the free time afforded by the winter break to participate in a three-day tournament. United traveled east to Delafield to participate in the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament, hosted at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena, from Tuesday Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 29.
Sun Prairie impressed. It raced past both Fox Cities and Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc (KMMO), outscoring the former 6-0 and the latter 4-0 on the way to the championship. There, United ran into a familiar foe in Big Eight conference rival Janesville. The Bluebirds survived an onslaught of shots from Sun Prairie's red-hot offense to win the tournament, 5-3.
United made a statement from the jump of the first game of the tournament. Matched up with Fox Cities on Tuesday to kick things off, Sun Prairie scored early and often with four goals in the first period alone for an eventual 6-0 victory.
Senior forward Tyler Rauls led the charge. He netted two goals in the first period and another in the second for his second hat trick of this young season. He was assisted by senior forward Evan Luxford and junior defender Myler Maughan on his first goal, senior forward Aidan O'Gara and senior defender Andrew Zielsdorf on his second, and was unassisted on his third, which came short handed.
While Rauls dominated, it was Luxford who got the scoring party started. He netted the first goal of the game just 24 seconds in, assisted by Kreitlow and Rauls. Kreitlow followed suit with the second goal of the game six minutes later, assisted by Luxford and Rauls. Maughan was responsible for the final goal of the contest. He netted his at even strength midway through the third period, assisted by O'Gara and senior forward Jarett Brunson.
This was the first of what would be two straight clean sheets for Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke. He saved all 17 shots fired his way as his defense helped keep his end of the ice clean.
Somehow, Sun Prairie's defense allowed even less shots in its game with KMMO the following day. The Lasers only managed 16 shots on goal, all of which were turned away by Lemke in a 4-0 victory for Sun Prairie.
This time around, it was a slower start for United's offense as neither side scored in the first period. Sun Prairie quickly found its footing in the second, though, as senior defender Andrew Zielsdorf netted a power play goal, assisted by Luxford and Kreitlow, less than two minutes in. As the second period neared its end, senior forward Tyler Wilcenski would break away for a short handed goal to double the lead.
Midway through the third, Rauls scored his fourth goal of the tournament on yet another power play. He was assisted by Wilcenski and sophomore forward Otto Meyer. Wilcenski would provide one last insurance goal with less than five minutes to play, burying his second goal of the game thanks to an assist from Meyer.
United was absolutely rolling heading into the championship clash with Janesville on Thursday. The Bluebirds, on the other hand, had a bit tougher of a time. They needed eight goals to get past KMMO, 8-6, in the opener and breezed past Waukesha, 5-2, the day prior.
Janesville senior forward Jake Schaffner proved to be the difference maker in this one. He scored a hat trick on the biggest stage, netting two goals in the first period and one in the second. His second goal came on the power play and his third was shorthanded.
The onslaught left Sun Prairie trailing 4-1 at the end of the second period. United's sole goal in that time came towards the end of the first when Rauls nabbed a short handed goal, assisted by Kreitlow.
The Bluebirds' lead only grew midway through the third period as Tyler Steuck got in on the scoring fun, making it a 5-1 lead. To Sun Prairie's credit, it never quit.
United wisely got the puck on the stick of Luxford, and he delivered. He scored two goals in less than a minute. His first came on the power play, assisted by Kreitlow and Rauls. His second was even strength, assisted by Kreitlow and Maughan. It was an inspiring comeback attempt, but no further goals were scored as Janesville held on for a 5-3 win for the championship.
While a championship would have been a nice bonus, the tournament provided important momentum for Sun Prairie as it returns to .500 with a 4-4-2 overall record. Next up, United hits the road for a non-conference matchup with Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sun Prairie returns to home ice and to Big Eight conference play on Thursday, Jan. 5 when it hosts Madison Memorial.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 6, FOX CITIES 0
Goals- Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls (3), Evan Luxford, Adrien Krietlow, Myler Maughan. Fox Cities: N/A