It's already been a busy start to 2023 for the Sun Prairie United wrestling team. United started the new year off by beating Fort Atkinson in a head-to-head duals matchup on Thursday, Jan. 5 and followed that up by taking fifth at Sauk Prairie's Eagle Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7.

United's path to fifth in that invitational started with a strong showing against Fort Atkinson two days prior, a 55-24 team victory. Only two weight classes, 106 and 113 lbs., were forfeits in an action-packed evening of competition.

PARKER OLSON
Sun Prairie United junior Parker Olson took second in the 132 lbs. bracket of the Sauk Prairie Eagle Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

