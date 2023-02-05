The 22nd annual Groundhog Tournament, one of the area's top high school boys hockey events of the season, took place last week. The three-day tournament proved to be a tough one for the host squad, Sun Prairie United, as it won one of its three matchups to settle for sixth place.
All first round games were played away from the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, sending United over to the Madison Ice Arena to face Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the opener. Memorial had already beaten United earlier that month, 8-4, and would follow a similar trend. The Spartans handed Sun Prairie a 4-1 loss to start the tournament.
While Memorial would eventually get the win, it was Sun Prairie that struck first. Senior forward Adrien Kreitlow took an assist from both senior defender Jackson Hunley and senior forward Evan Luxford to score the game's first goal about seven minutes into the first period. It was all Memorial from there.
The Spartans would net an equalizer less than two minutes later to tie the game up 1-1 at the end of the first period. Memorial would net back-to-back power play goals in the second period to take the lead and score a late one on an empty net for extra insurance.
Now dropped to the consolation bracket, Sun Prairie brought its best performance out against Monona Grove at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 3. United's offense was unstoppable, netting four goals in the first period alone for an eventual 8-2 victory.
All four of United's goals in the first period came on even strength and three of the four had two assists credited, showing Sun Prairie's emphasis on puck sharing and offensive execution. Senior forward Tyler Wilcenski, Kreitlow, junior forward Nikko Vilwock, and sophomore forward Otto Meyer all found the back of the net as United took a 4-0 lead into the second period.
Monona Grove scored both of its goals in that second period. Unfortunately for the Silver Eagles, Sun Prairie netted a pair as well. Kreitlow upped his goal total to two thanks to a power play and senior forward Evan Luxford buried one as well, boosting United to a 6-2 lead heading into the final period.
It was all Kreitlow from there. He scored another power play goal just one minute into the third period, then netted his fourth goal of the day three minutes later. This was Kreitlow's second hat trick of the season as Sun Prairie surged past Monona Grove and into the tournament's consolation championship against Waukesha the following day.
Despite being non-conference opponents, Saturday, Feb. 4 was the second meeting of the season for Sun Prairie and Waukesha. The Wings and United had tied, 5-5, in the season opener way back on the first day of December. Now, fifth place in the Groundhog Tournament was on the line in the rematch.
Penalties defined this matchup. Sun Prairie was whistled for a whopping 13 infractions and spent 26 minutes in the penalty box. Waukesha spent plenty of time down a man as well, serving 19 minutes for eight penalties.
The Wings were able to take advantage of this, scoring three of their eventual five foals on the power play to take home a 5-3 victory and fifth place.
Kreitlow was again the tone-setter in this game. He was the punctuating effort of Sun Prairie's inaugural power play, taking an assist from senior forward Andrew Zielsdorf and Luxford to give United an early 1-0 lead.
Sun Prairie's penalty kill was able to survive a 5-on-3 disadvantage that followed soon after, but United's third penalty of the game opened the door for Waukesha to score a power play goal and tie things up at one goal each heading into the second period.
United's power play would strike first once again in the second period, as senior forward Tyler Rauls soared right through the slot and flicked one to the left of the goalie to return a 2-1 lead to Sun Prairie. From there on, it was almost all Waukesha.
Sun Prairie struggled to find a rhythm as it spend large swaths of the second period in the penalty box. Waukesha responded in kind, tying the game with a power play goal. Less than a minute later, a Waukesha defender ripped a rocket from the blue line to give the Wings a 3-2 lead they'd take into the final period.
Waukesha would pad its lead with a pair of goals. Both times, Lemke was left on a bit of an island as the Wings got two great shot looks, one on the power play and one at even strength, to take a 5-2 lead.
Sun Prairie wouldn't back down. Zielsdorf flicked in an extra goal from the blue line, cutting the lead back down to 5-3. United subbed its top line back into the game and made a good effort at a comeback. In the end, Waukesha's defense would hold for to win the consolation bracket.
Madison Edgewood would win the tournament, defeating Madison Memorial 4-1 in the championship game. Waunakee beat Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc (KMMO) 6-3 in the third place game and Oregon beat Monona Grove 7-3 in the seventh place game. Luxford was Sun Prairie's only representative on the all-tournament team, earning a second team selection.
United leaves the tournament with a 10-10-2 overall record with only two conference road games standing between it and the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie will travel to Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and to Middleton on Thursday, Feb. 9 to close out its regular season.
--
MADISON MEMORIAL 4, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Goals- Madison Memorial: Elijah Elmer (2), Caden Feinstein, Spencer Vanden Heuvel. Sun Prairie: Adrien Kreitlow.
Assists- Madison Memorial: Riley Boyle (2), Rudy Richards (2), Elmer. Sun Prairie: Jackson Hunley, Evan Luxford.
Goalkeeping- Madison Memorial: Owen Anderson, 19 saves on 20 shots for a 95% save percentage. Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 22 saves on 25 shots for an 88% save percentage.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 8, MONONA GROVE 2
Goals- Sun Prairie: Adrien Kreitlow (4), Evan Luxford, Otto Meyer, Tyler Wilcenski, Nikko Vilwock. Monona Grove: Wyatt Groth, Tyler Genschaw.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Luxford (4), Tyler Rauls (3), Preston Uttech (2), Aidan O'Gara, Andrew Zielsdorf, Jarett Brunson, Meyer, Easton Lemke. Monona Grove: Eli Theiler.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 31 saves on 33 shots for a 94% save percentage. Monona Grove: Keegan Sullivan, 25 saves on 28 shots for an 89% save percentage. Wyatt Godfrey, 13 saves on 18 shots for a 72% save percentage.
--
WAUKESHA 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Goals- Waukesha: Brady Krizizke (2), Jakob Schowengerdt, Gavin Hruby, Cade Kiehl. Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls, Adrien Kreitlow, Andrew Zielsdorf.
Assists- Waukesha: Anthony Vranak (2), Paul Kasprowicz, Brock Goral, Carter Krell. Sun Prairie: Zielsdorf (2), Evan Luxford, Kreitlow, Aiden White.
Goalkeeping- Waukesha: Dante Desidero, 33 saves on 36 shots, a 92% save percentage. Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 45 saves on 50 shots, a 90% save percentage.