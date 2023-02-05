The 22nd annual Groundhog Tournament, one of the area's top high school boys hockey events of the season, took place last week. The three-day tournament proved to be a tough one for the host squad, Sun Prairie United, as it won one of its three matchups to settle for sixth place.

All first round games were played away from the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, sending United over to the Madison Ice Arena to face Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the opener. Memorial had already beaten United earlier that month, 8-4, and would follow a similar trend. The Spartans handed Sun Prairie a 4-1 loss to start the tournament.

AIDEN WHITE
Sun Prairie United senior defender Aiden White makes a quick change of direction in the Groundhog Tournament's consolation championship against Waukesha on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
ADRIEN KREITLOW
Sun Prairie United senior forward Adrien Kreitlow scored four goals in an 8-2 win over Monona Grove on Friday, Feb. 3, United's second game of the 22nd annual Groundhog Tournament.

