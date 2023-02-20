A familiar foe spelled the end of the Sun Prairie United boys hockey team's 2022-23 season. The Edgewood Crusaders, the No. 2 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, were responsible for knocking No. 7 seed Sun Prairie out of the WIAA state tournament in the regional championship, 4-0, on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena. This now makes it four consecutive seasons Edgewood has eliminated Sun Prairie from the state tournament.

United's unfortunate trend began back in the 2019-20 season, but it has always been a close contest. That first meeting took overtime for Edgewood to escape with a 3-2 win. 2020-21 was a 1-0 win for the Crusaders while 2021-22 ended 3-2. 

AIDEN WHITE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie defender Aiden White is one of 10 members of United's 2023 senior class.
TYLER RAULS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior forward Tyler Rauls led United in points for the 2022-23 season, scoring 27 goals and 21 assists for a total of 48.

Tags