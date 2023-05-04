JAIDEN JUNG
Sun Prairie West senior Jaiden Jung combined for five RBIs in a two-game series with Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.

It’s been a tough recent stretch for the Sun Prairie West baseball team, but the Wolves have fared quite well. They squared off with three of the Big Eight conference’s best teams consecutively, starting with Janesville Craig and followed by Verona and Madison Memorial.

After being swept by Craig, the No. 3 team in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) rankings, the Wolves were able to split their series with both Verona and Madison Memorial.

