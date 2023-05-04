It’s been a tough recent stretch for the Sun Prairie West baseball team, but the Wolves have fared quite well. They squared off with three of the Big Eight conference’s best teams consecutively, starting with Janesville Craig and followed by Verona and Madison Memorial.
After being swept by Craig, the No. 3 team in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) rankings, the Wolves were able to split their series with both Verona and Madison Memorial.
The Spartans of Memorial were the most recent Sun Prairie West faced. The Wolves earned a home win, 5-4, on Tuesday, May 2 but would fall 10-8 on the road on Wednesday, May 3.
The Wolves did all of their damage in the first game in the first two innings, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the bottom of the second. This all came after Madison Memorial sparked for three runs of their own in the top of the first.
Senior Jaiden Jung got the party started with emphasis in the bottom of the first, ripping a triple into right field to bring fellow senior Jackson Hunley in to score. Jung would soon come in himself on a wild pitch, narrowing the Memorial lead down to 3-2.
The Wolves would take hold of the lead and never again let it go in the bottom of the second. Senior Julian Torres-Otero drew a walk to start the inning and scored on a fielder’s choice from junior Bennett Pederson. Pederson was also safe on the play and, joined by senior Ben Olsen, would come around to score on a well-hit single to center field from Hunley.
Five runs proved to be all Sun Prairie West needed for the win as the three-headed monster of juniors Ben Ketelsen and Seth Austin as well as sophomore Casey Wambach held the Spartans in check.
Ketelsen got the start and the win, going three and two thirds innings with five strikeouts and four earned runs. Austin delivered two and one thirds innings of relief with just one hit allowed. Wambach earned the save, pitching the seventh inning with no hits and a pair of strikeouts.
The bats were active once again in the rematch the following day, but the fireworks were a bit more spread out than the previous game.
Both Sun Prairie West and Madison Memorial pushed a pair of runs across in the first inning. Jung was the culprit for the Wolves once again as he clobbered a two-run home run to left field to bring both himself and Hunley in to score.
The Wolves upped their effort in the top of the third, earning three runs to take a 5-2 lead. The entirety of the run was completed with two outs already on the board and was kickstarted by a double from Hunley. Jung was then hit by a pitch and Wambach drew a walk to load the bases. Senior Peyton Schumann came up clutch, connecting on a double into right field that plated Hunley and Jung and pushed Wambach to third base. Wambach would score on the ensuing at bat thanks to a Madison Memorial balk.
Sun Prairie West’s lead didn’t last as Memorial tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth and exploded for five more in the bottom of the fifth. Now trailing 8-5, the Wolves rallied to tie the game back up with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Rhoads connected on a single and a wild pitch connected on Austin, who was replaced by junior courtesy runner Jacob Holland, to put a pair of ducks on the pond. Hunley would bring Rhoads home on a single to center field and Jung brought in both Holland and Hunley with a single to the same spot, knotting the game back up at eight runs each.
This time around, the Wolves’ pitching couldn’t hold the Spartans’ offense at bay. Madison Memorial responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and Sun Prairie West couldn’t answer in the top of the seventh. The Wolves did start the final inning by drawing a trio of walks, but a double play stifled their hopes of a comeback.
The series split leaves Sun Prairie West with an 8-5 overall record, including an even 5-5 mark in Big Eight conference play.
The Wolves’ brutal stretch of conference opponents gets no easier to close this week. They’ll have to face cross-town rival Sun Prairie East, the No. 10 team in Division 1, in back-to-back days. West will host on Thursday, May 4 and East will be at home the following day, Friday, May 5. As if that wasn’t enough, Sun Prairie West will finish off this week with a non-conference trip to DeForest on Saturday, May 6.
Big Eight conference baseball standings
-as of Wednesday, May 4
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Sun Prairie East, 9-0 (12-0)
2. Janesville Craig, 8-0 (11-0)
3. Madison Memorial, 7-2 (8-4)
T4. Madison West, 7-3 (8-4)
T4. Middleton, 7-3 (8-4)
6. Sun Prairie West, 5-5 (8-5)
7. Verona, 4-3 (6-4)
8. Janesville Parker, 2-8 (2-10)
9. Beloit Memorial, 1-8 (1-9)
10. Madison East, 1-9 (1-11)
11. La Follette, 0-10 (0-10)