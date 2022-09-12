DREW PETERS, BEN POLZIN, GABE ROE

Sun Prairie West junior Ben Polzin (882), junior Gabe Roe (883), and sophomore Drew Peters (881) run at the SPASH Panther Invite at Standing Rock Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Jen Spredemann

Sun Prairie West's cross country team was up against the elements on Saturday, Sept. 10. Not only did the Wolves have to endure a long bus ride up to Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point for the SPASH Panther Invite, they also had to battle through a slick course thanks to the on-and-off drizzles.

This was only West's second meet of the season after the Verona Invite was cancelled last weekend, but the Wolves still put on a show. Both the varsity boys and girls teams finished fifth in their respective races. The junior varsity boys finished third and all four junior varsity girls participants set lifetime personal records. 

