Sun Prairie West's cross country team was up against the elements on Saturday, Sept. 10. Not only did the Wolves have to endure a long bus ride up to Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point for the SPASH Panther Invite, they also had to battle through a slick course thanks to the on-and-off drizzles.
This was only West's second meet of the season after the Verona Invite was cancelled last weekend, but the Wolves still put on a show. Both the varsity boys and girls teams finished fifth in their respective races. The junior varsity boys finished third and all four junior varsity girls participants set lifetime personal records.
The boys finished fifth of the 14 qualified teams in their race with a team score of 141. Host Stevens Point took first with a score of 42, followed by Oconomowoc in second with 52 and Appleton North in third with 109.
As is usually the case, the varsity Wolves were led by senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas. He blazed his way to a time of 15:39.3 to finish in second place, just four seconds behind Oconomowoc's Zachariah Vance in first.
"Mateo is extremely fit and competes at a level that most runners can only dream of," Sun Prairie West co-head coach Megan Nelson said. "It takes a lot of courage to dare to be the best and Mateo is doing that every time he steps to the line."
Outside of Alvarado Venegas, the Wolves also got an inspiring finish from a trio that stuck together for long stretches of the race. Sophomore Drew Peters was West's next-highest finish at 26th with a time of 17:49.6. Two more Wolves would finish within a minute of him as junior Ben Polzin crossed the finish line at 18:24.8 to claim 37th and junior Gabe Roe was right behind him in 39th with a time of 18:29.6.
Freshman Cam Spredemann impressed as well in just his second varsity race. He grabbed a top-50 finish with his time of 18:55.8 to take 47th place. Dax Anderson and Matthew Lee also beat the 20-minute mark as they finished with times of 19:29.1 and 19:50.8, respectively.
"A large part of our success this season will be determined by our second through seventh runners and their ability to collectively move their pack up finishing places," Nelson said.
As for the girls squad, the Wolves put up 134 points to narrowly edge out Wausau West's score of 135 for fifth place. Again, host Stevens Point was champion with 95 team points, followed closely by Assumption with 100. Verona was right in the mix as well with 102 to close out the top three.
Sophomore JoJo Knauss paced Sun Prairie West with a time of 20:51.3 to take 11th place overall.
"They ran a super gutsy race, confidently putting themself in a position to be successful and trusting their fitness and mental toughness to guide them to the finish," Nelson said of Knauss.
Fellow sophomore Sophie Erickson was neck-and-neck with senior teammate Grace Kline. Erickson ended up with 21st place with a time of 21:29.1 and Kline was hot on her trail in 22nd with a time of 21:31.2.
Sophomore Ali McCaughtry wasn't too far behind in 33rd either with a time of 21:47.8. Freshman Allison Bodnar wrapped up the varsity scoring with a time of 23:07.4 to take 52nd place.
Stevens Point's dominance in the meet was best represented by its perfect score of 15 in the boys junior varsity race, taking the top seven positions and eight of the top 10. Oconomowoc grabbed second with a score of 50 before Sun Prairie West could slip into the standings at third with a score of 109.
Sophomore Ethan Frank led the way for the Wolves with a time of 19:51.6 to take 29th. West got a trio of top-50 finishes as well from freshman Luke Ebersole (36th), senior Joevoneey Song (39th), and junior Michael Mezei (49th).
West didn't have enough participants to score as a team in the girls junior varsity race, but that didn't stop the Wolves from performing their best. Freshman Emily Ford was fastest among them with a time of 24:56.3 to finish 34th, followed by sophomore Aubrey Erickson in 42nd with a time of 25:34.9.
"As we build into running a full varsity girls squad, we’re hopeful the confidence our young student athletes are building will translate into racing confidently on varsity this fall," Nelson said.
The Wolves have a quick turnaround from this one, as well. Next up, Sun Prairie West heads off to Lake Farm County Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a Big Eight conference challenge. West will follow that with a trip to Wausau East High School on Saturday, Sept. 17.