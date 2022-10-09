The Sun Prairie West soccer program entered last week with something to prove. A recent skid in Big Eight conference play, where the Wolves lost three of their four conference matchups, left plenty of question marks for the upcoming seeding for the WIAA state tournament.
Two home games stood between the Wolves and selection Sunday: Janesville Parker on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sun Prairie West did not disappoint.
The Wolves put a hurting on Parker, winning 11-0 to set some positive momentum for the Waunakee game. They came out firing and aggressive in that one, beating the Warriors 3-0. This was only Waunakee's second outright loss of the season and just the fifth time it had been held scoreless.
"We really wanted to get this momentum before the playoffs," Sun Prairie West junior forward Danny Worrell said. "We wanted to show them we belong and even deserve a high seed. We want to ride this momentum and keep getting wins."
"We've really worked on becoming more consistent," Sun Prairie West senior co-team captain Tyler Hodges said. "I think we've done that and shown that we can play with anybody. We're ready to go surprise some teams in the playoffs."
As the final score would imply, Thursday's game against Parker did plenty to help the Wolves build that momentum and fill up the stat sheet. Junior midfielder Paul Franks had a had trick while Hodges put up two goals and three assists. Senior Jordan Betts, recent junior varsity promotion Juan Navarrete, and senior co-team captain Riley Stevens all contributed a goal and an assist. Carson Schmoldt, Jacob Moua, and Keaton Monthie also contributed one goal in the big win.
Evidence of this confidence was easy to spot on Saturday against Waunakee. The Wolves brought the aggression both offensively and defensively. They refused to let go of possession and quickly got some good looks at the goal.
"That's just how we've been taught to play the game," Worrell said. "We always want to be more aggressive team."
"One of the big pieces to winning a game is winning those 50/50 balls," Hodges said. "I feel like we won a majority of them today. It leads to more opportunities and possessions for the team."
Just 10 minutes into the match, Sun Prairie West would strike. Franks continued his hot streak, scoring his fourth goal in three days. Junior midfielder Alexander Hunt lobbed up a perfect pass, which Franks headed past Waunakee's keeper for an early 1-0 advantage.
15 minutes later, it looked as though the Wolves would double their lead. Sophomore midfielder Sahil Afshan broke away from his defender and buried a goal, but an interference call negated it.
Sun Prairie West dominated possession and the shot count in the first half, but when Waunakee did get an offensive push, it was quickly pushed away. Senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson and his defense did a stellar job all game of frustrating the Warriors.
"We played really well in the air," Nelson said. "My back line did a really good job of keeping things away. I just did what I needed to do to scrap the other ones away."
Only one of Sun Prairie West's myriad shot attempts found the back of the net in the first half, but the Wolves would keep applying pressure in the second.
Just seven minutes into the second half, Sun Prairie West drew a free kick. Stevens did the honors, but Waunakee's keeper made a diving stop to his right. Stevens would get another free kick attempt six minutes later as Hodges was drilled just outside the box, but the kick would bounce off Waunakee's wall.
The pressure finally broke through in the 58th minute. Franks placed a pass right onto the sprinting foot of Worrell, who weaved through four Waunakee defenders to strike a lefty kick past the outstretched hand of the keeper.
57:40 2H-
🚨🚨🚨 GOALLLLLLLL 🚨🚨🚨
Worrell takes the pas from Franks, dazzles his way past the defense, and slots one in to the left side! The Wolves take a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/Ahfsp2HKuo
For the next 20 minutes, there was a marked difference in Waunakee's approach. The Warriors were bringing a lot of aggression when pushing the ball on offense and made frantic plays to steal the ball back defensively. This led to more and more whistles and more and more free kick opportunities for the Wolves.
This resulted in another Sun Prairie West goal in the 76th minute. Hodges went down hard again, this time in the box, to earn a penalty kick. In a nice moment of team camaraderie, Stevens, who typically handled all penalty/free kicks, opted to let Hodges kick it himself. Hodges laced one into the right of the net, bumping the Wolves' lead to 3-0 as it would remain until the final horn sounded.
75:50 2H-
🚨🚨🚨GOALLLLLL🚨🚨🚨
Hodges draws a penalty in the box. He gets to do the job on the ensuing penalty kick and BURIES it into the bottom right corner! The Wolves take a 3-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/IrkJ39aaq5
Sun Prairie West's pair of wins has it up to an 8-6-1 overall record and a 4-4-1 mark in Big Eight conference play. This has earned the Wolves 13 points in conference, which is tied for fourth in the current standings.
Now, only three games separate the Wolves from the postseason. They'll wrap up conference play on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a trip to La Follette. They'll close the week with non-conference home games against Waukesha South on Thursday, Oct. 13 and DeForest on Saturday, Oct. 15. Regionals begin Tuesday, Oct. 18.