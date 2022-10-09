The Sun Prairie West soccer program entered last week with something to prove. A recent skid in Big Eight conference play, where the Wolves lost three of their four conference matchups, left plenty of question marks for the upcoming seeding for the WIAA state tournament.

RILEY STEVENS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens hustles into defensive position against Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Two home games stood between the Wolves and selection Sunday: Janesville Parker on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sun Prairie West did not disappoint. 

PAUL FRANKS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West junior midfielder Paul Franks scored one of the Wolves' three goals in a 3-0 win over Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Tags