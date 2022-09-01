The Sun Prairie West boys soccer team has already shown resilience in its early history on the pitch. The Wolves took their first loss in school history last week, a tight 4-3 slip against Baraboo. Undeterred, West soldiered on.

The Wolves got back into the win column in an emphatic way on Tuesday, Aug. 30 by beating Columbus 14-1 in non-conference action at Sun Prairie West High School.

