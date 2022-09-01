The Sun Prairie West boys soccer team has already shown resilience in its early history on the pitch. The Wolves took their first loss in school history last week, a tight 4-3 slip against Baraboo. Undeterred, West soldiered on.
The Wolves got back into the win column in an emphatic way on Tuesday, Aug. 30 by beating Columbus 14-1 in non-conference action at Sun Prairie West High School.
Against Baraboo on the road on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Wolves got their first taste of defeat thanks to seniors Johan and Ronaldo Lopez. Johan had two goals and two assists while Ronaldo had one goal and an assist to lead the Thunderbirds to the slim 4-3 victory.
The Wolves got their three goals in the contest from three separate seniors. Midfielder Tyler Hodges had the first, defender Ty Dom scored the second, and forward Will Worrell contributed the third. It wasn’t enough as Baraboo’s early barrage of goals gave it a 4-2 lead heading into the half that it would never relinquish.
Tuesday against Columbus, the Wolves’ first home boys soccer match in school history, was a completely different story. The Cardinals had been hammered by early-season injuries, preventing them from even fielding a junior varsity team.
As such, junior Braeden Gunderson got the start in goal instead of senior Ian Nelson. Gunderson turned in a solid performance, allowing just one goal and buying his team time to score a flurry of their own.
Hodges led the way with a hat trick, netting three goals. He kicked things off with a penalty kick score, giving the Wolves a lead they would never relinquish. Senior center back Keaton Monthie, sophomore winger Sahil Afshan, and senior forward Jordan Betts all netted two goals each.
The remainder of the goals came from junior Maddux Phillips, senior Will Worrell, junior Quentin Ly, senior Carson Schmoldt, and even Nelson got in on the fun. Betts was credited with two assists while Afshan, Phillips, and Will Worrell all put up one.
The blowout win was benificial in two ways. First, the Wolves got the opportunity to used their bench and give younger players some much-needed varsity experience. Second, West’s usual starters were able to rest in preparation for an incoming conference showdown.
Sun Prairie West’s first Big Eight boys soccer game will take place Thursday, Sept. 1 at Sun Prairie West High School against Madison Memorial. The Spartans are already 2-0-1 this season with 3-0 wins over DeForest and Appleton East as well as a 2-2 tie against De Pere.