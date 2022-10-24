Sun Prairie West's first season of boys soccer has come to a close. The Wolves made history with their first postseason win, a 3-1 triumph over Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to earn a spot in the regional final of Sectional 3 in Division 1. There, the No. 6 seed Wolves ran into No. 3 seed Verona.

These Big Eight conference rivals had already met on the pitch once before in the regular season, a 3-1 home victory for Verona back on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Sun Prairie West played well in the second half of that contest, had earned some impressive victories in the meantime, and entered the regional final on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Verona High School with confidence.

SUN PRAIRIE WEST BOYS SOCCER

The Sun Prairie West boys soccer team huddles up prior to its WIAA regional final matchup with Verona on Saturday, Oct. 22.
DANNY WORRELL
Sun Prairie West junior forward Danny Worrell scored the team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Verona in the WIAA regional finals on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TYLER HODGES

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Tyler Hodges looks for space in a WIAA regional final match with Verona on Saturday, Oct. 22.

