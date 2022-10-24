Sun Prairie West's first season of boys soccer has come to a close. The Wolves made history with their first postseason win, a 3-1 triumph over Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to earn a spot in the regional final of Sectional 3 in Division 1. There, the No. 6 seed Wolves ran into No. 3 seed Verona.
These Big Eight conference rivals had already met on the pitch once before in the regular season, a 3-1 home victory for Verona back on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Sun Prairie West played well in the second half of that contest, had earned some impressive victories in the meantime, and entered the regional final on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Verona High School with confidence.
Verona had a gamebreaker on its attack with junior Connor Gage, a University of Wisconsin commit. He pushed the Wildcats' attack early and often. He finished the game with two goals and two assists as Verona earned a 5-1 victory to claim the regional championship.
The Wildcats established themselves with four goals in the first half. The first was an assist from Gage to senior Alex Prout in the fifth minute. Gage would then pour his first and second goal into the net in the 14th and 26th minutes, respectively. He would assist senior Oliver Becker on the fourth Verona goal in the 32nd minute as the Wildcats took a 4-0 advantage into the halftime break.
It's worth noting, Sun Prairie West's starting goalkeeper Ian Nelson sustained an injury and was not on the field for the Wolves. Junior Braeden Gunderson played in his stead.
Verona would tack on one more goal in the 42nd minute. Still, Sun Prairie West never surrendered. Senior Riley Stevens, who played every second of the game, helped settle the defense from his midfield position and got the ball moving around for the Wolves' offense.
The Wolves would find the net in the 11th minute, courtesy of junior forward Danny Worrell. He dribbled right through the right side of Verona's defense and smoked a shot to the keeper's near side, netting Sun Prairie West's lone score of the afternoon.
The nine healthy members of the 2023 senior class, Stevens, Andrew Gratz, Carson Schmolt, Jordan Betts, Tyler Dom, Keaton Monthie, Tyler Hodges, and Owen McCaughtry, all finished the match on the pitch together.
"We will miss their good nature, leadership, and energy," Sun Prairie West head coach Mike McIntosh said of his senior class.
The Wolves wrap up the 2022 campaign with a final record of 9-9-2. This included a 4-5-1 mark in the Big Eight conference, good enough to tie for sixth with Sun Prairie East. It was an inspiring season for the first-year Wolves. They scored wins over traditional soccer powers like McFarland, Madison West, Hudson, and Waunakee.