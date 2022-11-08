With the 2022 boys soccer season in the rearview mirror, the Sun Prairie West program met one last time for a postseason banquet. There, the coaching staff honored the players with various recognitions and awards.

MIKE MCINTOSH

Sun Prairie West head boys soccer coach Mike McIntosh presented postseason awards for his players at the Wolves' postseason banquet.

Senior Riley Stevens: Team MVP and Jay Haraldson Outstanding Player of the Year Award

RILEY STEVENS

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens was named the team's MVP and the Jay Haraldson Award winner by his teammates following the 2022 season.
DANNY WORRELL

Sun Prairie West junior forward Danny Worrell was named the team's Most Valuable Attacker following the 2022 season.

