2022 is a season of "firsts" for the newfound Sun Prairie West boys soccer team. The Wolves have already played their first game, collected their first win, and even earned a point in Big Eight conference play through five games in their first season.

Heading into a matchup at home against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Sept. 8, though, the Wolves were hungry for another "first." Their first conference win. The Cougars of Craig proved to be the victim as West earned a 3-0 victory.