Sun Prairie West junior Danny Worrell (20) celebrates with sophomore Josh Kiltz (14) following Kiltz's early goal against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Sun Prairie West High School. Kiltz would score two of West's three goals in a shutout victory.
2022 is a season of "firsts" for the newfound Sun Prairie West boys soccer team. The Wolves have already played their first game, collected their first win, and even earned a point in Big Eight conference play through five games in their first season.
Heading into a matchup at home against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Sept. 8, though, the Wolves were hungry for another "first." Their first conference win. The Cougars of Craig proved to be the victim as West earned a 3-0 victory.
Sophomore Josh Kiltz proved to be the standout in this one. He not only scored his first goal of the season on Thursday, but provided another insurance goal to help propel his Wolves to victory.
Kiltz's first strike came early to set the pace. In the eighth minute, he fielded an assist from senior team captain and midfielder Tyler Hodges. He fired a shot inside the right post and past the goalkeeper, giving the Wolves a lead that they would never relinquish.
To Janesville Craig's credit, it didn't go down without a fight. The Cougars pressed the Wolves and made life tough on the offense. Sun Prairie West was held scoreless for the remainder of the first half, despite a couple of close calls, taking its 1-0 lead into the break.
Kiltz proved to be the offensive spark once again. In the 43rd minute, just over two minutes into resumed action in the second half, he nailed his second goal. Junior forward Danny Worrell sparked the opportunity thanks to some pressure applied to Craig's keeper, which forced an errant pass. Kiltz collected the ball and fired, curling a shot into the goal to double the lead.
In the 65th minute, the Wolves would deliver the dagger. Sun Prairie West's defense forced a turnover as junior Quentin Ly pushed a pass up to senior Jordan Betts for a breakaway. Betts had only the keeper to beat, and he did so. He buried a goal to the left of the keeper's outstretched hand, putting the game away in style.
The Wolves finished the game with 20 total shots, 10 of which were on target.
Senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson delivered his third shutout of the season on the night. His defense did a stellar job, only allowing three shots to be fired on goal. Of course, Nelson collected them all to keep the Cougars scoreless.
The win bumps West up to an even 1-1-1 record in conference play following 3-1 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Verona, the No. 1 team in Division 1 according to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA).
Conference play continues this week with a pair of Big Eight matchups. First, the Wolves hit the road for a matchup with Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 13. They'll follow that up by returning to Sun Prairie West High School to host Middleton on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Next week is the long-awaited matchup between Sun Prairie East and West at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20.