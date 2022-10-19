The Sun Prairie West boys soccer program has its first postseason victory. The No. 6 seed Wolves hosted No. 11 seed Oconomowoc for a WIAA tournament regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Raccoons jumped out to an early lead, but the Wolves responded with three straight goals in the second half to win 3-1 and advance.

"Our whole team played with a lot of heart," Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens said. "We put everything out there. That's what's going to keep us going."

RILEY STEVENS

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens scored a penalty kick to help the Wolves beat Oconomowoc in a WIAA regional semifinal game at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
JORDAN BETTS

Sun Prairie West senior Jordan Betts battles for position against Oconomowoc at Sun Prairie West High School in a WIAA regional semifinal game on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
CARSON SCHMOLDT

Sun Prairie West senior Carson Schmoldt scored the game-tying goal against Oconomowoc in a regional semifinal win at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18. 

