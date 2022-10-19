The Sun Prairie West boys soccer program has its first postseason victory. The No. 6 seed Wolves hosted No. 11 seed Oconomowoc for a WIAA tournament regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Raccoons jumped out to an early lead, but the Wolves responded with three straight goals in the second half to win 3-1 and advance.
"Our whole team played with a lot of heart," Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens said. "We put everything out there. That's what's going to keep us going."
"We take so much pride in our work ethic," Sun Prairie West senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson said. "It means so much to us. We go out there every day trying to win games like these, so it feels good."
Sun Prairie West started the game on a cold streak, both literally and metaphorically. The Wolves went winless in their last three matches of the regular season with two losses and a tie. Additionally, temperatures in the low 40s with whipping wind didn't help.
Still, the playoff atmosphere inspired Sun Prairie West with the energy necessary to make chances happen. The Wolves were solid in possession for long stretches of the first half.
Oconomowoc came out fired up, as well. The Raccoons piled up corner kick opportunities, which the Wolves routinely turned away, but something had to give eventually.
That breaking point came in the 37th minute, just before halftime. Oconomowoc was awarded a free kick from about midfield for a penalty, and the Raccoons launched a perfect ball into the box. A forward headed it past the outstretched hand of Nelson for a 1-0 advantage Oconomowoc would take into the halftime break.
"We were a little cold to start," Sun Prairie West junior forward Danny Worrell said. "Once they scored that first goal, we all kind of realized that this could be our last game. We turned on the jets and kept playing hard."
The Wolves' resilience in this moment was inspiring. They chose to battle and came out absolutely flying around. Less than five minutes into the second half, they scored an equalizer.
Senior midfielder Tyler Hodges took the ball up the middle and dished off to senior midfielder Carson Schmoldt in space off to the right of the keeper. With one man to beat, Schmoldt dropped a nifty move to beat his man and stike a left-footed goal to tie things up.
The Wolves wouldn't stop there. Less than three minutes later, junior forward Danny Worrell drew a penalty in the box. Senior midfielder Riley Stevens handles penalty kicks for the Wolves, and showed exactly why with a rocket of a goal into the bottom right of the net. In a flash, the Wolves wrestled away the lead and never gave it back.
Even with a lead, Sun Prairie West's offense never took its foot off the gas. The Wolves dominated possession for the majority of the second half with an abundance of shot opportunities and quick recovery from the midfield and defense whenever Oconomowoc got the ball.
"I'm proud of our energy today," Hodges said. "When our energy is high, we're unstoppable. I'm so proud of all the guys for today, it means a lot."
The Wolves would have one more breakthrough to cement the victory. In the 64th minute, Worrell broke away from the pack and found himself wide open right in front of the goal. He struck a left-footed grounder, which skirted right past Oconomowoc's keeper to make it a 3-1 Sun Prairie West lead.
Oconomowoc made a few late runs, but Nelson and the Sun Prairie West defense shut the door on any kind of a comeback opportunity. The Wolves celebrated their 3-1 victory and the chance to play another day.
"This really shows we can play with anyone in the state," Schmoldt said. "We have a lot of confidence. We've beaten some good teams this season and now we just gotta keep it going."
Sun Prairie West will hope for better weather this weekend as they'll head to No. 3 seed Verona for the regional final on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 pm. This is the second meeting of the season for these two Big Eight conference rivals. The Wildcats of Verona won the first matchup, 3-1, way back on Sept. 6.