The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team nearly played the role of giant killer on Friday, Feb. 17. The Wolves were at home against Middleton, the top team in the Big Eight which had lost only one game all season and entered the evening as the No. 2 team in Division 1 in the most recent wissports.net coaches poll.
That sole Middleton loss came in a shootout, 75-72 on the road at La Follette. Sun Prairie West took the opposite approach on Friday and played a tremendous game defensively. A combination of their press as well as a high motor in their half court man defense held the Cardinals' typically potent offense in check.
It seemed Sun Prairie West had the game won as senior Darius Chestnut broke Middleton's 1-3-1 defense for a massive slam dunk to give his team a 50-48 lead with about 12 seconds to go. The Wolves even forced a Middleton turnover before disaster struck. With West inbounding the ball in Middleton's end with five seconds left to play, the Cardinals came up with a steal and laid in a buzzer-beating layup to survive, 51-50.
"There were times where it was undeniable we were ready for this moment," Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis said. "There were other stretches where we made some bone-headed decisions and made some plays we shouldn't have. It is what it is at this point."
While West's defense was a constant, its early shooting from deep was what made things interesting from the opening tip. After allowing a pair of Middleton buckets in the paint, West answered with a trio of three point shots. Two came from the hands of sophomore Tyler Haney while the third was shot by sophomore Chris Davis Jr. as West held a slim 11-10 lead early.
Neither side could fully pull away in the first half. Middleton was able to take a 29-24 lead into the halftime break thanks to one major advantage: West's foul trouble.
All five of Middleton's starters were at least six-foot-six, headlined by six-foot-10 sophomore center Will Garlock. The Wolves were forced to answer with added aggression in the paint, leading to myriad foul calls. Middleton had already shot 10 free throw attempts by the halftime break and would outshoot West 24-6 for the entire game from the charity stripe.
The start of the second half was a battle of Middleton's Garlock against West's shooting from deep. Garlock scored three straight buckets in the paint to start, but Sun Prairie West was able to answer as Haney knocked down two more threes and Davis Jr. added a third.
With Sun Prairie West leading 39-38, Middleton opted to lean even more on its height defensively, switching to a 1-3-1 zone. This new approach allowed Middleton's quick and lengthy defenders to more easily challenge the Wolves' shooters. This translated into a quick 6-0 run as Middleton took a 44-39 lead.
The two continued trading blows, eventually landing at a 48-48 tie with about a minute to go. Instead of forcing a shot, Sun Prairie West's offense was patient. The Wolves worked the ball around the perimeter until Middleton's defense finally broke. West senior Darius Chestnut had the ball and a clear lane from the right corner, and he took advantage. He quickly drove in and slammed home a one-handed dunk to put Sun Prairie West ahead 50-48 with about 12 seconds to go.
The energy exploding out of the gym as a result of Chestnut's highlight added to West's defensive momentum. The Wolves forced a turnover and would inbound the ball from Middleton's baseline with about five seconds to go.
West got the ball in to Haney, who was quickly swarmed by a pair of Cardinals right by the endline. As he toppled out of bounds, he tried to bounce the ball off of a defender to maintain possession. Instead, the ball bounced right to the hands of Middleton freshman Isaiah Oliver. He corralled the loose ball and put up a layup. The ball narrowly escaped a block attempt from Chestnut and dropped through the net as time expired. Upset avoided.
Davis Jr. led the game in scoring with 21 points, followed by 14 from Haney and nine from Chestnut.
The loss stung, but Sun Prairie West didn't have time to mourn it. The very next day, the Wolves welcomed in non-conference Germantown. The Wolves recovered nicely, earning an 82-73 win to immediately bounce back from the Middleton loss.
Again, Davis Jr. was the scoring champion of the day, putting up 25 points. Sophomore Tavian Crawford had a tremendous game off the bench, as well, with 19 points of his own. Seniors Chestnut and Jonathan Weah both contributed 10.
With a win and loss added, Sun Prairie West has a 13-6 overall record with an 11-6 mark in the Big Eight conference.
Now, only two games separate the Wolves from the WIAA state tournament. They'll travel to La Follette on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and host Janesville Parker on Thursday, Feb. 23 to close out the regular season.
WIAA state tournament pairings were announced on Sunday, Feb. 19. Sun Prairie West received the No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. The Wolves will travel to No. 8 seed La Follette on Friday, Mar. 3 for their regional opener. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 1 seed Arrowhead and No. 16 seed Sun Prairie East/No. 17 seed West Allis Hale.