The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team nearly played the role of giant killer on Friday, Feb. 17. The Wolves were at home against Middleton, the top team in the Big Eight which had lost only one game all season and entered the evening as the No. 2 team in Division 1 in the most recent wissports.net coaches poll.

That sole Middleton loss came in a shootout, 75-72 on the road at La Follette. Sun Prairie West took the opposite approach on Friday and played a tremendous game defensively. A combination of their press as well as a high motor in their half court man defense held the Cardinals' typically potent offense in check.

TYLER HANEY
Sun Prairie West sophomore Tyler Haney scored 14 points in a last second loss to Middleton on Friday, Feb. 17.
DARIUS CHESTNUT
Sun Prairie West senior Darius Chestnut scored a go-ahead bucket late in a home matchup with Middleton on Friday, Feb. 17.

