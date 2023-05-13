The Sun Prairie West track and field team does not look like a first-year program. The Wolves fit right in with its Big Eight conference constituents all season, concluding with a strong showing at the annual conference meet, hosted at Middleton High School on Friday, May 12.
The girls finished fifth of the 11 teams while the boys took home eighth. While the Wolves didn't have any individual conference champions, they came close on multiple occasions.
A trio of girls nearly finished best in the conference in their respective field events. Senior Cassie Siegel came the closest, finishing second in the high jump with a height of 5'2". Sophomore Makenzie Hawk also took third in the triple jump with a distance of 33'3". Lauren Adams had a pair of strong finishes in the throws as she took fourth in the discus (102'11") and sixth in the shot put (32'11").
On the track, the girls came so close to a championship in the 4x100 relay. West's time of 51.41 seconds finished just behind Verona's time of 51.01 seconds.
In the sprints, Dakota Mitchell put up a pair of solid performances. She finished third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.47 seconds and ran a time of 12.66 seconds in the 100 meter dash for fourth.
Senior Grace Kline also gave the girls a major boost in the distance runs. She took fourth in both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs with times of 2:29.04 and 5:26.33, respectively. Kline wasn't the only Wolf near the top of the 1,600, either, as sophomores Ali McCaughtry and JoJo Knauss took fifth and sixth place with times of 5:26.40 and 5:28.85, respectively.
West's boys also came so close to breaking through to the top spot in myriad field events. Senior Jay Dayne took second in the discus with a throw of 130'7". Fellow senior Miles Adkins took third in the pole vault with a height of 12 and a half feet. A pair of Wolves finished at the top of the long jump as Keion Kauppinen took third with a leap of 20'11.5" and senior Alexander Maggit's jump of 20'8" put him just behind in fourth.
On the track, junior Daniel Wilson's recent hot streak in the hurdles continued. He took second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.61 seconds and added a fourth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.39 seconds.
Elsewhere, the 4x400 meter relay team finished in fourth place, senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas took fifth in the 1,600 meter run, and senior Devin Frank took eighth in the 400 meter dash.
With its first-ever conference meet now behind it, Sun Prairie West has a new challenge to take on: the WIAA state tournament. The Wolves will head over to Oregon High School for WIAA regionals on Monday, May 22. Days later, qualified athletes will make the trek to Mukwonago High School for sectionals on Thursday, May 25. The postseason culminates on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 with the WIAA state finals meet, hosted by UW-La Crosse.