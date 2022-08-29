Transitioning to a new school can be a daunting experience. That’s what every student at Sun Prairie West is doing this fall, regardless of grade level. This perhaps makes Megan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud the perfect co-head coach duo to lead the Wolves’ new cross country program.
Both Nelson and Johnsrud worked with the Sun Prairie program before the split, bringing a sense of familiarity to returning athletes. The culture they intend to build together makes running with the Wolves an even better proposition.
“Everyone feels a sense of loss,” Johnsrud said. “We’ve been really focused on togetherness and getting everyone to see this as a new collective. But, we firmly believe cross country is for everyone. We told our kids to invite anyone out to run with the team, even if running isn’t really their thing. This is a scenario for kids to come, make friends, and make some memories. That’s the important part.”
“We want to focus on us,” Nelson said. “Everything we do is for one another. We can’t worry about outside factors. We want to grow and get better each day. We want to make each other better. Cross country is not an individual sport. We rely on one another.”
The program will be built on four main pillars: trust, accountability, balance, and togetherness. Nelson and Johnsrud have made that an early emphasis with this year’s team, and have been pleased with the early results as the Wolves continue to strive towards their daily and season-long goals.
In addition to gaining athletic experience, Sun Prairie West’s program uses a leadership council to stimulate development off of the course. Any interested participant can join the council to practice and learn about goal setting, motivation, conflict resolution, and other skills that make good leaders.
“We get to decide what it means to be a Wolf,” Johnsrud said. “There is no singular leader, either on the team or in the coaching staff. We really hope to bring an inclusive and encouraging environment.”
Both the boys and girls made it to state in Sun Prairie’s last season of existence, and plenty of recognizable names from both squads have made the transition to West.
On the girls’ side, familiar names like senior Grace Kline and sophomores JoJo Knauss, Sophie Erickson, and Ali McCaughtry are now Wolves. The boys are led by standout senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas, but he’s far from alone. Juniors Ben Polzin and Gabe Roe help round out a very strong varsity unit.
The 2022 season has already kicked off for the Wolves as they traveled to West Bend West High School on Saturday, Aug. 27 for the Jamie Block Invitational.
Instead of splitting the race into varsity and junior varsity, the Jamie Block Invitational chose to run four separate races, one for each gender at the ninth and tenth grade level as well as the eleventh and twelfth grade level.
Alvarado Venegas stole the headlines by finishing first in the 11/12 boys side with a time of 16:07.35, nearly 20 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Sophomore Drew Peters, running in the 9/10 boys race, put up Sun Prairie West’s second-best time of the day, 18:11.12. Polzin and Roe put up times of 18:45.07 and 18:54.56, respectively, to fill out the third and fourth position for the varsity. Freshman Cameron Spredemann rounded out the Wolves’ top five with a time of 20:04.84.
On the girls side, senior Grace Kline was the Wolves’ sole participant in the 11/12 girls race but still put up Sun Prairie West’s best time, 21:56.74, which was 5th overall for her race.
The rest of the Wolves’ varsity raced in the 9/10 race. Knauss was the second fastest finisher with a time of 22:03.86, followed by Erickson (22.49.43) and McCaughtry (23:44.97). Freshman Allison Bodnar finished up West’s top five with a time of 24:53.84.
Overall, the boys finished in sixth out of 12 teams and the girls were seventh of 14. Neenah took home first as a team for the girls and Hartford Union was victorious on the boys side.
Next up, the Wolves will head to Verona High School on Saturday, Sept. 3 for an Invitational. This is a more regional matchup for the Wolves and features plenty of Big Eight conference rivals.