MATEO ALVARADO VENEGAS
Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas finished first at the Jamie Block Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27.

 By Ryan Gregory/spsports@hngnews.com

Transitioning to a new school can be a daunting experience. That’s what every student at Sun Prairie West is doing this fall, regardless of grade level. This perhaps makes Megan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud the perfect co-head coach duo to lead the Wolves’ new cross country program.

Both Nelson and Johnsrud worked with the Sun Prairie program before the split, bringing a sense of familiarity to returning athletes. The culture they intend to build together makes running with the Wolves an even better proposition.