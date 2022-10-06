Heading into Saturday, Oct. 1, only one meet separated the Sun Prairie West cross country team from the postseason. The Wolves made the trip down to Glacier Creek Middle School in Middleton for the Evan Kratochwill Memorial Invite. There was some stiff competition there, but the Wolves brought their A-game as both the boys and girls teams took fourth in their respective races.

“It was a small field of 6 teams, but loaded with high caliber, state-level talent,” Sun Prairie West co-head coach Derek Johnsrud said. “There was plenty of space to make moves and compete against the field.”

Tags