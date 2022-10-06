Heading into Saturday, Oct. 1, only one meet separated the Sun Prairie West cross country team from the postseason. The Wolves made the trip down to Glacier Creek Middle School in Middleton for the Evan Kratochwill Memorial Invite. There was some stiff competition there, but the Wolves brought their A-game as both the boys and girls teams took fourth in their respective races.
“It was a small field of 6 teams, but loaded with high caliber, state-level talent,” Sun Prairie West co-head coach Derek Johnsrud said. “There was plenty of space to make moves and compete against the field.”
Sun Prairie West took fourth in the girls race with 104 team points. Wauwatosa East took first with 36, Kaukauna was second with 40, and host Middleton was third with 72, including the fastest time of the day thanks to Zaira Malloy-Salgado’s time of 18:12.2.
A trio of sophomores led the way for the Wolves, headlined by JoJo Knauss’ time of 20:01.3 to take 12th place. Ali McCaughtry grabbed 20th with a time of 20:45.5 and Sophie Erickson was right on her tail in 22nd with a time of 20:46.8.
Senior Grace Kline was right there as well, taking 23rd with a time of 21:27.4. Freshman Allison Bodnar wrapped up the varsity scoring with a time of 21:46.6 to take 27th.
In the boys race, Oconomowoc won the invitational with a team score of 41, barely outpacing host Middleton’s score of 42 to take second. Kaukauna took third with 84. Sun Prairie West was right in the mix with its 91 points for fourth.
Mateo Alvarado Venegas’ rockstar senior campaign continued with yet another first place finish. He set the pace for the field with his time of 15:26.2. This was a new personal best for Alvarado Venegas. The Wolves also got a stellar run out of sophomore Drew Peters. He shaved more than 40 seconds off his previous personal best time to put up a 16:56.6 and finish 12th in the race.
A pack of Wolves finished in succession to round out the varsity scoring. Sophomore Ethan Frank was first among them in 25th with a time of 18:19.1. Junior Gabe Roe was hot on his trail in 26th with a time of 18:20.8 and fellow junior Barrett Mould finished in 18:24.6 for 27th.
The race was a productive end to the regular season for Sun Prairie West. Now, the Wolves turn their attention towards the postseason. The Wolves have the honor of hosting the Big Eight conference tournament. The meet is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 at Sheehan Park, beginning at 9:30 am.
Following that, the WIAA tournament is set to begin a week later on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Wolves will travel down to Stoughton High School for sectionals. The state meet is a week later on Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.