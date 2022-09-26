Saturday, Sept. 24 was another step towards the postseason for the Sun Prairie West cross country program. The Wolves travelled out to Naga Waukee County Park for the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays, hosted by Kettle Moraine High School.
Despite some slippery conditions due to some rain from the night previous, West still had some impressive results. The girls finished seventh of the 21 competing teams while the boys took 12th of 26 teams.
“This relay meet is run differently than any other meet we compete in all season,” Sun Prairie West co-head coach Megan Nelson said. “For each gender there are three races, including two varsity races (one for the top four competitors from each school and another for fifth through eighth place runners from each school). Accordingly, many student athletes experienced racing in a different relative race position than they’re used to.”
A pair of sophomore Wolves finished back-to-back to set the pace for the girls’ squad. Ali McCaughtry finished just ahead of teammate Jojo Knauss for the top spot. McCaughtry ran a time of 21:02.1 for 28th place and Knauss put up a time of 21:02.6 for 29th.
Fellow sophomore Sophie Erickson wasn’t far behind, either. She turned in a time of 21:22.0 to take 43rd. 30 seconds later, the Wolves got their final varsity score as senior Grace Kline ran a 21:52.7 to take 58th overall.
While freshman Allison Bodnar ran with the fifth-eighth group, she still turned in a impressive perormance. She ran a personal record time of 22:34.6 for an 87th place finish.
Overall, the girls team put up 218 total points to finish seventh overall. Slinger won as a team with an eye-popping 31 team points. The Owls had the top two runners in the event with six total top-15 finishes. Waukesha West (112) and Whitefish Bay (116) rounded out the rest of the top three.
As has been the case all season, senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas was the catalyst for the boys team. His blazing time of 16:21.4 earned him second place overall, less than seven seconds behind the winner.
The Wolves’ sole other top-50 finish came from sophomore Drew Peters. Peters motored his way to a time of 17:39.4 to take 38th overall.
Drew has been a great addition to our Wolves squad this season,” Nelson said. “He continues to work extremely hard on and off the course to grow as a student athlete and leader.”
Juniors Gabe Roe and Ben Polzin were the two final runners to compete in the first-fourth event. Roe took 108th with his time of 18:49.0 and Polzin ran a 19:08.5 to take 123rd.
While he ran in the fifth-eighth event, freshman Cameron Spredemann put on a show. His time of 18:52.8 was actually West’s fourth-best of the day as he took 113th overall.
The Wolves also got a pair of top-130 finishes in back-to-back style. Sophomore Ethan Frank took 129th with a time of 19:14.1 and senior teammate Joevoneey Song was right behind in 130th with a time of 19:15.0.
Overall, Sun Prairie West finished 12th with 368 team points. Mukwonago took home the title with 72 team points. The Indians had the day’s fastest time and another top-10 finish. Waukesha West took second with 114 team points and Hamilton rounded out the top three with 121.
Now, only one meet separates the Wolves from the postseason. Sun Prairie West will run in an invitational at Glacier Creek Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 1. Then, the Wolves turn their attention to the Big Eight conference meet, which they will host at Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.