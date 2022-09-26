MATEO ALVARADO VENEGAS

Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas took second at the Laser Relays at Naga Waukee County Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 with his time of 16:21.39/

 Dan Darmstadter

Saturday, Sept. 24 was another step towards the postseason for the Sun Prairie West cross country program. The Wolves travelled out to Naga Waukee County Park for the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays, hosted by Kettle Moraine High School.

Despite some slippery conditions due to some rain from the night previous, West still had some impressive results. The girls finished seventh of the 21 competing teams while the boys took 12th of 26 teams.

