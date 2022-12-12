Bragging rights for the budding girls basketball rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West belongs to the Wolves. Sun Prairie West hosted East on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the first edition of the rivalry and walked away with a 77-46 victory.
"The girls were really excited for this game," Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. "There were a lot of emotions, but we also wanted to make sure they were controlled emotions. We wanted to stay focused, control what we could, and do what we needed to do."
"Our offense isn't run through one player," McLin said. "We have a lot of players that can score the ball and we try to utilize and maximize their abilities with a balanced attack. Everyone touches the ball, everyone contributes."
This was a meeting of two teams on two very different paths. Sun Prairie West is the ninth ranked team in the wissports.net Division 1 coaches poll with its sights set on a conference title and a deep playoff run. Sun Prairie East, on the other hand, is rebuilding. The Cardinals start two freshmen with a third getting significant playing time off the bench and have only one senior on the roster.
Despite their differences, East and West played a close contest in the first half. East was locked in defensively and made life tough on West's half court offense. Still, the athletic Wolves were able to find transition buckets as their athletic defense produced plenty of turnovers.
The Cardinals were kept afloat early on offense by senior Lucy Strey and freshman Keira Martin. They combined for 12 of East's 15 first half points. West sophomore Allison Schmidt was rolling as well with a team-high 10 points as the Wolves took a 29-15 lead into the halftime break.
"I don't think anyone expected that," Sun Prairie East head coach John Olson said of the slim first half deficit. "We played well. This team has only been together for a month. They're learning quickly what it's like to play in the Big Eight. They continue to grow."
Bench depth proved to be the deciding factor in the second half. East was quickly running out of gas as West had fresh and talented legs to sub in. One key sub was sophomore Ceanna Froh who scored 11 points off the bench thanks to a trio of three-pointers.
West was on fire in the second half, starting things off with a 12-1 run. Six of those points came courtesy of Schmidt, who showed no signs of slowing down. Senior guard Antionique Auston was a major part of the scoring outburst, as well. She had her decision making turned up to 10 as she seemed to make the perfect pass every time down the court to rack up assists.
Strey found her stride scoring the ball midway through the half to break the run and give East some life, but the damage had been done. West was rolling with confidence as senior wing Marie Outlay started to head up with a three-point shot and sophomore Naveya Jackson found herself at the free throw line time and time again.
With the game in hand with a 66-32 West lead, East showed some impressive fight. The duo of junior Ramiyah Davis and freshman Kiya Dixon wouldn't relent as they found success driving the ball to the hoop. Davis would score six points during this run and Dixon pitched in four.
It proved to be too little, too late as West's high-flying offense propelled the Wolves to the big 77-46 win. Schmidt led both her team and the game in scoring with 20. West also got 16 from Outlay, 14 from Jackson, 11 from Froh, and 10 from Auston. Strey led East with 16, followed by both Dixon and Martin with seven and Bindley and Davis with six.
Sun Prairie West has now won three straight Big Eight conference games by an average of 37 points. The Wolves are 5-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play. As for Sun Prairie East, this ends a two-game win streak for the Cardinals. They sit at 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Eight.
This week, both the Wolves and the Cardinals will live on the road. Sun Prairie West will travel to Madison East on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and to Middleton on Friday, Dec. 16. Sun Prairie East has a trip to Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and to Janesville on Friday, Dec. 16.