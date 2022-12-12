Bragging rights for the budding girls basketball rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West belongs to the Wolves. Sun Prairie West hosted East on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the first edition of the rivalry and walked away with a 77-46 victory.

"The girls were really excited for this game," Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. "There were a lot of emotions, but we also wanted to make sure they were controlled emotions. We wanted to stay focused, control what we could, and do what we needed to do."

CEANNA FROH, KAITLIN BINDLEY

Sun Prairie West sophomore Ceanna Froh drives on Sun Prairie East senior Kaitlin Bindley on Saturday, Dec. 10.
ALLISON SCHMIDT

Sun Prairie West sophomore Allison Schmidt led the Wolves in scoring with 20 at home against Sun Prairie East on Saturday, Dec. 10.
ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West senior guard Antionique Auston lays up a shot against Sun Prairie East at home on Saturday, Dec. 10.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 77, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 46

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
13 K. Bindley 3 0 0-1 6
15 L. Strey 3 1 7-10 16
20 A. Packard 1 0 0-0 2
22 R. Davis 3 0 0-1 6
23 K. Dixon 3 0 1-2 7
25 K. Martin 2 0 3-4 7
31 A. Stebnitz 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 16 1 11-18 46
WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Froh 1 3 0-0 11
5 S. Vriesema 1 0 1-2 3
13 P. Beck 0 1 0-0 3
20 A. Schmidt 8 0 4-4 20
22 M. Outlay 6 1 1-2 16
23 N. Jackson 2 1 7-8 14
25 A. Auston 5 0 0-3 10
TOTALS - 23 6 13-18 77

