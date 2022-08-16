The talk of the town in Sun Prairie this summer has been the impending opening of Sun Prairie West High School. The Wolves will participate in athletics for the first time this fall, which includes a brand new football team.
In the split of Sun Prairie High School, West got a handful of contributors from last year's team, which made a run to the state championship game. Now, they must regroup as a new entity with no tradition or example to lean on.
Josh O'Connor is tasked with being the first leader of the Wolves. Formerly a defensive assistant at Oconomowoc, he has assembled an impressive coaching staff for his first gig as a head coach. Combined, they have a vision of growing a program with a dedication to and emphasis on winning football.
O'Connor has been quick to praise his senior class, which has been quick to step up and help lead. These Wolves may be fresh to the scene, but they're hungry.
"We knew that we had to step up," senior receiver and defensive back Will Davis said. "It's a big learning curve with a new offense and defense this season. We hold each other accountable in and out of practice. We want everyone to adjust as easily as possible. If guys didn't step up, this could all be a mess right now."
The Wolves have plenty of questions to answer this season, but one reigns supreme: who will play quarterback? Juniors Brady Rhoads, Ryan Swanson, and James Larson have been locked in a three-way battle to become the first-ever signal caller for the Wolves.
O'Connor said the competition is ongoing through the team's preseason scrimmage against Fort Atkinson and perhaps into week one against Madison East. The goal is to have the three options narrowed to two by the time the season begins.
"They're all talented, but they're all different," O'Connor said. "Once we figure out what we have, then we'll be able to mold our offense around them more. We're keeping the offense pretty basic until we figure out who that quarterback will be."
Luckily, Sun Prairie West has a potent rushing attack that it can lean on. The Wolves are absolutely loaded at the running back position. Seniors Jay Dayne, Jonathan Weah, and Kanyon Blix as well as junior Ean Ackley can all get carries and are all dangerous.
All four bring a unique aspect to the position, as well. Weah is lightning quick and Dayne can bring the thunder. Blix and Ackley are a solid combination of size and speed. O'Connor plans to deploy them in a "running back by committee" approach, sharing the carries between the four to keep them fresh.
These running backs can get the job done, but West is still working on solidifying an offensive line in front of them. No matter who ends up slotted there in what coach O'Connor has described as a "revolving door," they'll be able to build around senior left guard Tori Mielke.
Mielke was an honorable mention all-conference choice last season, and he has been mentioned as the leader of the Wolves through the summer. He brings a fire to pushing his team towards greatness.
"We take this very seriously," Mielke said. "There are a lot of guys here that didn't get to play much at Sun Prairie last season. This is a new program with new coaches, everyone is just trying to get used to each other. We'll keep working on smoothing things out and getting better every day."
Linemen like senior Jack Johnson, juniors Greyson Arnold, Adyn Riddle, and Jon Morina, as well as sophomore sophomore Gavyn Lynch were all mentioned as potential candidates to surrounded Mielke and pave the way for the offense.
Whoever eventually wins the quarterback job will have a solid stable of receivers to throw to, as well. Senior wideout Will Davis is one of the few players on the roster with stats from last season at Sun Prairie. He caught 11 passes for 129 yards last year as a junior.
Fellow senior John Hamilton also saw some run last season, catching four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Seniors Christian Jones and Sincere Johnson as well as junior Burke Schaefer were also mentioned as main contributors through the summer that will be looked to for leadership in the receiving room.
The offense has some questions, but the defense has plenty of answers. Defense is O'Connor's domain, and he has a strong stable of athletes to work with.
It all starts with the defensive line, and the Wolves have the luxury of Jay Dayne to set the pace. He was stellar as a junior for Sun Prairie last season. He ended up with 47 total tackles, including seven for loss and a sack. He also forced a fumble. Dayne was named 1st team all-conference and all-district for his contributions.
Mielke will join him in the defensive trenches, pulling double duty as a starter on both the offensive and defensive line. Junior Adyn Riddle will complete West's three-front look.
"The defensive line should cause some issues," O'Connor said. "Tori has that bite in him that you need for a defensive lineman. Jay's play speaks for itself. They all are good athletes with great speed and motor."
While the defensive trenches are stout, the linebacking corps may be even better. Senior Jack Augustine and juniors Ean Ackley, Sam James, and Caleb Hawn have had strong summers and combine to give the Wolves one of their more reliable positions.
"I feel pretty good about that group," O'Connor said. "They can move around and cause issues in the passing game but are big and strong enough to prevent the run."
Some familiar faces from the offense make appearances in the defensive backfield. Jon Weah is an exciting starter at cornerback. His combination of quick-twitch reactions and flat out speed makes him a nuisance for any opposing receiver.
John Hamilton and Will Davis have been consistently repping at safety, and a collection of athletes are battling to earn the other starting cornerback spot.
"Defensively, we'll be able to cause issues for opposing offenses," O'Connor said. "We feel confident in the scheme, which allows the guys to play fast. They can fly around and go make plays."
Senior Alex Oehrlein will handle the kicking for West this season. He split time at the position as a junior at Sun Prairie last year, knocking down all nine of his extra point attempts as well as a field goal.
In terms of expectations, O'Connor voiced a wide array from his team. He chose to let his players lead that conversation, and it was a mixed bag. Some players are just focused on improving every day and making stronger friendships. Others have a bad taste in their mouth from last season and are eyeing a return to Camp Randall for the state championship game.
Either way, there's an undeniable sense of excitement as the Wolves prep to take the field for the very first time. Ready or not, the 2022 season is just around the corner. The Wolves will play their first ever game at home at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium against Madison East on Friday, Aug. 19.