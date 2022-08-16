SUN PRAIRIE WEST WOLVES
The Sun Prairie West Wolves huddle near midfield prior to their scrimmage against Fort Atkinson on Friday, Aug. 12

The talk of the town in Sun Prairie this summer has been the impending opening of Sun Prairie West High School. The Wolves will participate in athletics for the first time this fall, which includes a brand new football team.

In the split of Sun Prairie High School, West got a handful of contributors from last year's team, which made a run to the state championship game. Now, they must regroup as a new entity with no tradition or example to lean on.

JOSH O'CONNOR
ABOVE: Sun Prairie West head football coach Josh O’Connor addresses his team following a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Sun Prairie West High School.
KANYON BLIX
Sun Prairie West senior running back Kanyon Blix hits the hole during a practice at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
JOHN HAMILTON
RIGHT: Sun Prairie West senior safety John Hamilton will help lead the Wolves’ defense in their first year of competition this season.

2022 Sun Prairie West football roster

# First Last Grade Height Weight Position
1DemontaeKauppinenAntioniqueHendersonAugustinePiorkowskiProvenzano BradyDillardAuston Rhoads1111121111 115’8”126’1”6’2”6’1”5’10” 115’10”1605’7”185210290200 6’4”165WR/S190TE/LBTE/LBOL/DLOL/DL 205WR/CBWR/LB QB/WR
216252639447071 SincereIsaacEthanCorbinEanJosephGavin JohnsonAssabaReesSmithAckleyLynch 121111101110 6’6’5’7”5’9”6’1”6’1” 165170125185205270 WR/SWR/CBWR/CBTE/LBTE/LBOL/DL
31927404573 AlexDanielHaydenJackGrantJosh OehrleinWilsonGulyaHackettNielsen 1211101111 5’11”5’115’10”5’10”6’4” 195150170180250 K/PWR/CBWR/STE/LBOL/DL
420284674 SamuelJonathanMartezNicholasJon JamesWeahHudsonYangMorina 1112121211 6’2”6’5’8”66’4” 220175165180245 RB/LBRB/CBRB/CBTE/LBOL/DL
521304777 JoeyBurkeNavdeepJaxonGreyson MillerSchaeferBrarJohnsonAmold 1211101011 6’5”6’3”5’11”6’1”6’3” 195170170185235 QBWR/CBTE/LBTE/LBOL/DL
622325079 ChristianJacobEbrimaAdynAdam JonesHollandConethRIddleDavidov 1211111112 6’1”6’5’11”6’1”5’10” 170170180240200 WR/CBWR/CBRB/CBOL/DLOL/DL
723345388 WillDariusJayJackCaden DavisChestnutDayneJohnsonUpdike 1212121211 5’11”6’3”6’6’6’3” 175180235200150 WR/SWR/SRB/DLOL/LBWR/S
8243555 KanyonKeionCalebKemoye BlixHawnBrown 121112 6’2”6’2”5’11” 195205315 RB/LBTE/LBOL/DL
93656 JohnMeliekMichael HamiltonLindsley 1211 6’2”6’ 190205 WR/SOL/DL
1061 JamesBraeden LarsonMoore 1112 6’4”5’5” 210200 QBOL/DL
1164 CameronTori PfeifferMielke 1212 5’9”6’3” 150280 WR/CBOL/DL
1267 RyanIsaiah SwansonHoran 1111 6’2”6’ 185210 QB/WROL/DL
1468 BennettJayden Johnson 12 6’1” 180 WR/S
