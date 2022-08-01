BOYS & GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Home meets are in bold
-
Aug. 27: Invitational @ West Bend West High School, 9 am
Sept. 3: Invitational @ Verona Area High School, 9 am
Sept. 10: Invitational @ Standing Rock Park (Stevens Point), 11 am
Sept. 13: Grade Level Challenge @ Lake Farm County Park, 3:30 pm
Sept. 17: Smiley Invite @ Wausau East High School, 8:30 am
Sept. 24: Invitational @ Naga-Waukee Park, 8 am
Oct. 1: Invitational @ Glacier Creek Middle School, 9:15 am
Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Sheehan Park, 9:30 am.
Oct. 22: WIAA sectionals @ Stoughton High School, 8 am
--
BOYS SOCCER
Home matches are in bold
Big Eight conference matches are in italics
-home games are at Sun Prairie West High School unless otherwise specified
-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified
-
Aug. 20: Scrimmage vs. Stoughton, 12 pm
Aug. 23: @ McFarland
Aug. 25: @ Baraboo
Aug. 30: vs. Columbus
Sept. 1: vs. Madison Memorial
Sept. 6: @ Verona
Sept. 8: vs. Janesville Craig
Sept. 13: @ Madison East (at Breese Stevens Field)
Sept. 15: vs. Middleton
Sept. 20: @ Sun Prairie East
Sept. 22: vs. Madison West
Sept. 28: @ Beloit Memorial
Sept. 30: Quad @ Hudson High School, 5 pm
Oct. 1: Quad @ Eau Claire Memorial High School, 11 am
Oct. 6: vs. Janesville Parker
Oct. 8: vs. Waunakee, 3 pm (at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium)
Oct. 11: @ La Follette
Oct. 13: vs. Waukesha South
Oct. 15: vs. DeForest, 12 pm (at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium)
--
FOOTBALL
Home games are in bold
Badger - Large conference games are in italics
(all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted)
-
Aug. 12: Scrimmage vs. Fort Atkinson, 4 pm
Aug. 19: vs. Madison East
Aug. 26: at Madison West
Sept. 2: at Watertown
Sept. 9: vs. Milton
Sept. 16: at Sun Prairie East
Sept. 23: vs. Waunakee
Sept. 30: at Beaver Dam
Oct. 7: at DeForest
Oct. 14: vs. Oregon (Homecoming)
--
GIRLS GOLF
Home meets are in bold
Big Eight conference meets are in italics
-
Aug. 11: Invitational @ Watertown Country Club, 8:15 am
Aug. 16: Triple-dual with Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie East @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am
Aug. 22: Match vs. Madison West @ Pleasant View Golf Course, 9 am
Aug. 23: Invitational @ Baraboo Country Club, 9 am
Aug. 25: Invitational @ The Meadows at Six Mile Creek, 7:30 am
Aug. 29: Scramble @ Maple Bluff Country Club, 12:30 pm
Aug. 30: Match vs. Madison Memorial @ Riverside Golf Course, 9 am
Sept. 6: Invitational @ University Ridge Golf Course, 12:30 pm
Sept. 7: Match vs. Madison East @ Kreuger Haskell Golf Course, 2 pm
Sept. 13: Match vs. La Follette @ Edelweiss Golf Course, 2 pm
Sept. 14: Invitational @ Portage Country Club, 9 am
Sept. 17: Invitational @ Riverside Golf Course, 7:45 am
Sept. 22: Big Eight Conference meet @ Evansville Golf Club, 9 am
Sept. 28: WIAA regionals @ Reedsburg Country Club, time TBD
Oct. 3: WIAA sectionals @ Pleasant View Golf Course, time TBD
--
GIRLS SWIMMING
Home meets in bold
Big Eight conference meets in italics
-
Aug. 26: @ Verona, 5 pm
Sept. 2: Triple-dual vs. Madison West and La Follette, 5:30 pm
Sept. 9: Triple-dual vs. Madison East and Memorial, 5:30 pm
Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield East High School, 9 am
Sept. 16: @ Sun Prairie East, 5:30 pm
Sept. 17: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am
Sept. 30: @ Janesville Parker, 5:30 pm
Oct. 1: Invitational @ Middleton High School, 11 am
Oct. 7: vs. Beloit Memorial, 5:30 pm
Oct. 8: Invitational @ Beloit Memorial High School, 11 am
Oct. 14: Triple-Dual @ Middleton vs. Middleton and Janesville Craig, 5 pm
Oct. 28: Big Eight Conference dive meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 6 pm
Oct. 29: Big Eight Conference swim meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 1 pm
Nov. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Middleton High School, 1 pm
Nov. 12: WIAA state finals @ Waukesha South High School, 3:30 pm
--
GIRLS TENNIS
Home matches are in bold
Big Eight conference matches are in italics
-
Aug. 13: Quad @ Green Island Tennis Courts, 9 am
Aug. 16: Quad @ DeForest High School, 6 pm
Aug. 18: vs. Verona, 4 pm
Aug. 19: Invitational @ Badger High School, 8 am
Aug. 20: Invitational @ Badger High School, 8 am
Aug. 23: @ Janesville Craig (at Palmer Park Courts), 4 pm
Aug. 25: Quad vs. Sun Prairie East, Madison East, Beloit Memorial, 9 am
Aug. 30: @ Middleton, 4 pm
Sept. 1: vs. Sun Prairie East, 4 pm
Sept. 13: @ Janesville Parker, 4 pm
Sept. 15: vs. La Follette, 4 pm
Sept. 16: Invitational @ Madison West High School, time TBD
Sept. 17: Invitational @ Madison West High School, time TBD
Sept. 20: @ Madison Memorial, 4 pm
Sept. 28: Big Eight Conference meet @ Madison East, 9:30 am
Sept. 29: Big Eight Conference meet @ Nielsen Tennis Courts, 12 pm
Oct. 3: WIAA subsectionals @ Sun Prairie West High School, time TBD
Oct. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Stoughton High School, time TBD
--
VOLLEYBALL
Home games are in bold
Big Eight conference games are in italics
-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified
-
Aug. 20: Scrimmage @ Waunakee High School, 9 am
Aug. 23: Invitational @ Wausau West High School, 2 pm
Aug. 26: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am
Aug. 27: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 9 am
Sept. 1: @ Madison Memorial
Sept. 6: vs. Verona
Sept. 8: @ Janesville Craig
Sept. 13: vs. Madison East
Sept. 15: @ Middleton
Sept. 20: vs. Sun Prairie East
Sept. 22: @ Madison West
Sept. 28: vs. Beloit Memorial
Oct. 4: @ Janesville Parker
Oct. 11: vs. Madison La Follette
Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Janesville Parker High School, 8 am
Oct. 20: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD
Oct. 22: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD
Oct. 27: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD
Oct. 29: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD