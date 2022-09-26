The meat of the 2022 football season has not been kind to Sun Prairie West. After starting the season 3-0, the Wolves have now slipped to 3-3 with increasingly frustrating losses in succession.
The skid started in week four with a 31-14 home loss to Milton. Penalties made the difference in that one, but the Wolves couldn't mope as cross-town rival Sun Prairie East was next on the schedule. The Cardinals romped in the first edition of the two school's gridiron rivalry with a 54-7 blowout.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the season reached an all-time low against Waunakee. The Warriors came to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium as the reigning champions of both the conference and the state at the Division 2 level.
Waunakee made it clear it was still not to be trifled with in Badger - Large conference play on Friday as it blew Sun Prairie West out, 52-0. This is the first shutout for the Wolves offensively in their brief history of football and the 52-point margin is West's biggest loss.
While the Warriors imposed their will offensively, the defense really made the biggest impact. Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads simply didn't have time to operate. Waunakee was in his face all day, recording seven sacks. Senior Wade Bryan led the Warriors with three sacks himself as Drew Wegert, Tommy Raemisch, Jackson Lenzendorf, and Cole Meyers all also contributed one.
Senior quarterback Garrett Lenzendorf put up a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 in his time behind center. He did not play the entire game as Waunakee's second unit finished the second half, but his numbers still pop off the page. He completed all nine of his pass attempts for 194 yards and four touchdowns. It seemed like every time the ball left his hands, a score was imminent.
Waunakee senior receiver Mitchell Japinski was the primary recipient of Lenzendorf's passing prowess as he hauled in four receptions for 104 yards and two scores. Junior tight end Robert Booker and senior receiver Devin Johnson caught the other two touchdowns.
The Warriors spread the love in the rushing attack as nine players recorded at least one carry. Stellar junior running back Ben Lindley was returning from injury on the game but still was tied for the team lead in carries with six. He turned those into 21 yards and a score.
Fellow junior Sebastian Rasmussen tied for the team lead in carries with six and led in yardage with 35. Seniors Corey Marionneaux and James Carson also added punch-in rushing scores from short distance.
Things got out of hand quickly for the Wolves in this one. After receiving the opening kickoff, West was piecing together a promising drive before fumbling away to Waunakee. Seconds later, Lenzendorf laced a 47-yard touchdown to Jarosinski to break the scoring wide open.
The Warriors would tack on two more scores before the first quarter ended. Waunakee improved upon its performance in the first quarter by putting up 24 in the second. Lendenzorf threw two of his passing touchdowns here, one for 32 yards and the other for 35. A last-minute field goal from Marionneaux confirmed a 45-0 lead for Waunakee heading into the break.
With a running clock achieved, Waunakee chose to rest its starters for almost the entirety of the second half. The second unit scored with under five minutes left in the game, brining the score to its final amount of 52-0.
With the win, Waunakee remains the sole undefeated team in the Badger - Large conference. The Warriors are 4-0 in conference play and 6-0 overall.
As for Sun Prairie West, the three-game losing streak drops it to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in conference play. There's hope for a turnaround, though.
Next up, the Wolves will hit the road to take on Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 30. The Golden Beavers have also struggled this season, matching the Wolves' conference record of 1-3 entering the showdown. Beaver Dam does have momentum on its side, though as it just beat Watertown 39-27 on Friday to earn its first win of the campaign.