The meat of the 2022 football season has not been kind to Sun Prairie West. After starting the season 3-0, the Wolves have now slipped to 3-3 with increasingly frustrating losses in succession.

The skid started in week four with a 31-14 home loss to Milton. Penalties made the difference in that one, but the Wolves couldn't mope as cross-town rival Sun Prairie East was next on the schedule. The Cardinals romped in the first edition of the two school's gridiron rivalry with a 54-7 blowout.

