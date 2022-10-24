Sun Prairie West's first season on the football gridiron has come to a close. 2022 was an undeniable success for the Wolves and first-year head coach Josh O'Connor. They won five games, three of which came in Badger - Large play, and even earned a No. 6 seed in the WIAA state tournament.
There, they were up against No. 3 seed DeForest, which hosted the matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. This was a rematch of an Oct. 7 meeting between the two squads. In the first meeting, Sun Prairie West's defense held up well for three quarters before DeForest eventually broke through for a 38-0 victory.
The Wolves would find a similar fate in the rematch. DeForest's defense came up with six interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown. The Norskies also recovered two fumbles against the offense and one on special teams. This helped propel DeForest to a 53-6 win to advance in the state tournament.
"Obviously, we're not 100% pleased with the end result," Sun Prairie West head coach Josh O'Connor said. "But, overall, we're pretty satisfied with the season. We could have played better in a few games and won a few more. Heading into the season, the coaching staff and I agreed this was a playoff quality team. We took a difficult road, but the kids battled through the adversity that comes with being a new program."
DeForest's offensive woes from the first matchup with Sun Prairie West were a thing of the past as the Norskies scored two offensive touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Senior running back Cale Drinka was responsible for both with scoring runs of three and 22 yards. Neither touchdowns were followed by extra points as DeForest missed the first and Sun Prairie Wese senior Jonathan Weah blocked the second.
The Norskies got an extra scoring boost from its defense in the first quarter, as well. In between Drinka's two touchdown scampers, DeForest nabbed its first interception of the day at the Sun Prairie West 38 and took it to the house. The early scoring barrage left DeForest with a 19-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Senior DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes took over the scoring duties from there. He threw two passing touchdowns in the second quarter, one for 28 yards and the other for 15, as the Norskies' lead ballooned to 33-0.
Before the halftime break, Sun Prairie West was able to get on the board. Rhoads fired a dart to junior H-back Ean Ackley, who carried it 13 yards into the endzone for Sun Prairie West's first and only touchdown of the night. The Wolves entered the halftime break trailing 33-6 after a blocked extra point attempt.
DeForest would tack on 20 more points in the second half for good measure. Keyes picked up right where he left off, throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to get the second half started. The Norskies would also tack on their second pick-six of the evening before the third quarter bled into the fourth to take a 46-6 lead. They would rush in one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to solidify the win, 53-6.
The loss brings an end to the season for one of the most talked about programs in the state of Wisconsin this season. In its first season of existence, Sun Prairie West was immediately competitive, earned a playoff bid, and laid the groundwork for upcoming generations of Wolves.
Sun Prairie West's 20-player senior class, which included standouts like kicker Alex Oehrlein, receiver/safety Will Davis, receiver/safety John Hamilton, running back/corner back Jonathan Weah, running back/defensive lineman Jay Dayne, linebacker Jack Augustine, and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Tori Mielke, saw its high school career come to an end. These young men ushered in a new era of football for their program.
"We're grateful we were able to coach that group," O'Connor said. "They were very talented. A lot of those guys didn’t have a ton of varsity experience entering this year. It was great to see them develop. I know they're disappointed with the season's result, but they left a legacy of battling through adversity. They'll all do well in life because of that."
There's plenty to be optimistic about with what's left on the roster, as well. Rhoads will return for his senior season with a year under center under his belt. Two-way standout Ean Ackley, who was a team captain this season, will be an unquestioned leader next season. He's joined by fellow junior Caleb Hawn in the linebacker corps, who showed some serious juice this season. The Wolves also get a good amount of their offensive and defensive line back in the fall of 2023.
"The qualify of talent in the junior class is similar to the seniors," O'Connor said. We're looking forward to a full offseason working with them instead of just a few months. There are some great leaders in that group that are ready to take on more responsibility."