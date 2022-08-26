This season will be one of “firsts” for the Sun Prairie West football team. Week One brought the Wolves’ first game in school history. Week Two brings up Sun Prairie West’s first ever road trip.
The Wolves will board the bus for a quick trip over to Mansfield Stadium for a date with non-conference opponent Madison West on Friday, Aug. 26.
FORMER CONFERENCE FOES
As was the case with Madison East last week, players on Sun Prairie West’s roster should be very familiar with Madison West. Both the original Cardinals of Sun Prairie and the Regents of Madison West were longtime Big Eight conference rivals.
It may be a bit unfair to call this annual matchup a rivalry, though, as the original Sun Prairie had not lost to the Regents in more than a decade. But, Madison West had a tendency to make the game close every couple of years.
SCOUTING THE REGENTS
Madison West finished tied for last in the Big Eight conference last season, going 1-6 in conference play and 1-8 overall. Two of those losses, to Middleton and Sun Prairie, came via forfeit due to COVID-19 cutting their number of available players.
Outside of the forfeits, the Regents were very close to a few more wins. Madison West only lost to Madison East by two points and Madison La Follette by one.
Last season’s starting quarterback, Danny Karofsky, has graduated. Sophomore Mason Brosious will now take his place behind center.
The Regents also lose their top two rushers from last season, Marcus Gordon and Jaituan Warfield. Gordon was responsible for 699 yards and four touchdowns while Warfield picked up 498 yards and four touchdowns himself. Essentially, the offense is getting a total reset.
Unfortunately for the Regents, Gordon and Warfield were also the team’s top two defenders last season. Third-leading tackler Larry Pender is back for his senior season at linebacker, though, as is senior defensive lineman Demarion Thompson.
WEEK ONE RESULTS
Sun Prairie West kicked off 2022 on a high note, taking down Madison East 42-33 in a thriller at home. The Wolves managed to stave off a feverous comeback attempt from the Purgolders, relying on a stout rushing attack and some clutch defensive plays to get the win.
It was a breakout performance for senior running back Jonathan Weah. Known for his abilities as a defensive back entering the season, Weah wowed in Week One, turning his nine carries into 144 yards and a touchdown.
The Wolves also got a strong ground performance out of senior running back Jay Dayne who scored two touchdowns, including the first one in school history. Junior quarterback Brady Rhoads also made his impact felt in the rushing attack, keeping four times for 55 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Things were not nearly as peachy in Madison West’s neck of the woods. The Regents got absolutely thumped by Wauwatosa West, 46-0. The Trojans were held scoreless in the first quarter before exploding for 24 in the second and 22 in the third.
It was a brutal day for Madison West’s offense. Quarterback Mason Brosious threw three pick-sixes. For the day, he completed just six of his 19 pass attempts for 105 yards and no scores with four total interceptions. Things didn’t go much better in the rushing department as the Regents mustered just three yards. Two backs finished with more than negative 20 yards.
The lone bright spot of the game was Madison West’s three fumble recoveries on defense.
KEYS OF THE GAME
The Wolves have to keep churning up yards on the ground. Madison West allowed 280 rushing yards to Wauwatosa West last week, and Sun Prairie West should try to mirror that effort. With a capable stable of running backs and an offensive line that’s continuing to grow together, that’s a reachable goal.
Defensively, Sun Prairie West has to work on preventing explosive plays. Madison East was allowed to hang around in the Week One game because of two broken plays that went for 65 and 30 yard scores. The Wolves have the players to be dominant defensively.
THE DETAILS
Madison West hosts Sun Prairie West at Mansfield Stadium at 7 pm on Friday, Aug. 26.