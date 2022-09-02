Sun Prairie West’s inaugural season will hit another milestone this Friday. After winning both of their non-conference openers, the Wolves will now dive into conference play for the first time.
LEADING UP TO WEEK THREE
Sun Prairie West has yet to lose a game in its short history. The Wolves kicked off 2022 by beating Madison East 42-33. An offensive explosion in the second half of the Wolves’ week two game against Madison West carried them to a 39-10 victory to enter this matchup 2-0 on the year.
Things haven’t been quite as peachy for Watertown as the Goslings had a brutal first two opponents. Oconomowoc came to town in week one and beat the Goslings 42-13. A road trip to Nicolet in week two yielded even worse results as the Knights romped to a 50-0 win.
A GANDER AT THE GOSLINGS
Watertown was a senior-heavy squad last season, but that didn’t necessarily translate to success on the field. The Goslings went 2-5 in conference play to finish last in the Badger — Large and finished 3-6 overall, missing the WIAA playoffs.
Watertown had one first team all-conference selection, five second team all-conference selections, and six honorable mention all-conference selections. 11 of those 12 players were seniors.
Quarterback Reece Kamrath, then a sophomore and now a junior, was an honorable mention selection and is the sole returner. Last season, he completed 65% of his passes with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
His junior campaign is off to a tough start. His completion percentage has dipped to 50%, throwing for 313 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions so far in 2022. He’s thrown three interceptions in both games this year.
Junior receiver Landon Fendt has been Kamrath’s favorite target so far, hauling in 13 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Junior Zach Scher has made the most of his touches, as well, turning just three catches on the year into 101 yards and a score.
The rushing attack hasn’t been much better. Oconomowoc held Watertown to 34 yards on the ground and Nicolet held it to just 10. Junior Carlos Gonzales leads the team in rushing yards with 23.
KEYS TO VICTORY
Sun Prairie West needs a big game from its pass rush. Linebackers line junior Ean Ackley, senior Jack Augustine, junior Caleb Hawn, and junior Sammy James will provide some added protection behind senior defensive linemen Jay Dayne and Tori Mielke. Watertown operates primarily through the air, and it’s on these Wolves in the trenches to put pressure on the quarterback.
Both Oconomowoc and Nicolet have shown that Watertown’s defense is vulnerable this season. The Owls picked up 505 total yards of offense (250 through the air, 255 on the ground) and Nicolet passed for 277 yards and six touchdowns.
Sun Prairie West’s offensive diet has been primarily run-focused, and that looks to be a solid plan again heading into this matchup.
THE DETAILS
The Wolves will travel to Watertown High School on Friday, Sept. 2 with kickoff set for 7 pm.