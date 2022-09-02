Sun Prairie West’s inaugural season will hit another milestone this Friday. After winning both of their non-conference openers, the Wolves will now dive into conference play for the first time.

The Wolves will travel to Watertown High School on Friday, Sept. 2 for a date with the Goslings and their first Badger — Large conference game ever.

SUN PRAIRIE WEST FOOTBALL
Sun Prairie West seniors Will Davis (7) and Tori Mielke (64) lead the Wolves onto Ashley Field at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for the Wolves' season opener against Madison East on Friday, Aug. 19. 
BRADY RHOADS, KANYON BLIX
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads (1) and senior running back Kanyon Blix (8) celebrate a touchdown against Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Frirday, Aug. 19.

