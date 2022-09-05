The Sun Prairie West football team has seemingly done it all in its short time as a program. In weeks one and two, the Wolves picked up their first win and first road victory in school history, respectively. Friday, Sept. 2 brought along two more “firsts” for West.
Squared up against Badger — Large conference foe Watertown on the road, Sun Prairie West scraped out a 32-26 victory in overtime. This doubled as both West’s first conference victory and its first overtime win.
The game would end in fireworks, but the first quarter crawled by as the two teams felt each other out. Watertown would strike first and emphatically with a 65-yard touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead.
Another West drive stalled out in enemy territory, bringing in the reliable leg of senior kicker Alex Oehrlein. He slotted in a 25-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to 7-3 as the first quarter came to a close.
Watertown’s offense stayed hot. The Goslings scored through the air once again, this time from 19 yards out, to nearly double its score. A failed extra point would play a major role in the eventual overtime as Watertown took a 13-3 lead.
Sun Prairie West launched into a long drive as the second half drew to a close, munching time to keep the Watertown offense from getting the ball back. Things finally paid off as junior quarterback Brady Rhoads found senior receiver Will Davis from 28 yards out for West’s first touchdown of the game. A successful extra point narrowed Watertown’s lead to 13-10 heading into halftime.
More punt trading early in the second half led to the first scoring drive coming midway through the third quarter. Oehrlein flexed his reliability once again as he hit a 34-yard field goal to tie the game at 13 each.
Watertown wouldn’t let it stay tied for long. Three minutes after Oehrlein’s game-tying field goal, the Goslings punched in a two-yard touchdown on the ground to assume a 20-13 lead. The Wolves may have been down, but they were far from out.
Before the end of the third quarter, West would tie things up once again. Rhoads connected on his second passing touchdown of the day, this time to senior receiver John Hamilton who took it 50 yards to the house. The enormous play knotted the game at 20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Midway through the fourth, Watertown took the lead once again. The Goslings dialed up a trick play, starting with a handoff that led to a reverse and eventual pass. The diversion worked as the Goslings scored a 40-yard touchdown, leaving them with a 26-20 lead with about seven minutes to play.
It took West awhile, but it would answer. Another methodical drive put West on the three yard line with less than a minute to play. West coach Josh O’Connor put his faith in rising junior Sammy James, and it proved to be the right decision. James punched in the touchdown, tying things up at 26 with Oehrlein trotting on the field for the go-ahead extra point.
Watertown got the jump on the snap and delivered a game-saving block. The game remained tied at 26 as the final buzzer sounded. It would take overtime to decide a winner between these two teams.
Watertown got the ball first, but West’s defense came to play. The Wolves managed to force a do-or-die 4th and 14 play, an obvious passing situation. This allowed junior linebacker Ean Ackley to pin his ears back and blitz hard. He came up with a huge sack to force a turnover on downs.
The positive momentum carried over to the offense. James was the man for the job once again. He took a carry up the middle that he quickly bounced to the left. He ripped through a few arm tackles, determined to get home. He did so, scoring a 16-yard touchdown to win the game, 32-26.
James was a force all evening, turning his 15 carries into 115 yards and two scores. Senior running back Jay Dayne contributed 57 rushing yards and Ackley pitched in 41.
Rhoads completed 7 of his 12 passing attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Hamilton was his favorite target with 68 receiving yards and Ackley also had 56.
Watertown quaterback Reece Kamrath deserves his flowers for a stellar game, as well. He threw for a whopping 320 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His lead receiver had some jaw-dropping numbers as well. Junior receiver Zach Scher hauled in seven passes for 213 yards and two of the team’s three passing touchdowns.
With the win, West remains undefeated on the year with a 3-0 mark and improves to 1-0 in conference play. Next up, the Wolves will return to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium to host Milton on Friday, Sept. 9 in another Badger — Large clash. West needs to be careful not to get caught looking ahead to the Sept. 16 clash with Sun Prairie East.