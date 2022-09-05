The Sun Prairie West football team has seemingly done it all in its short time as a program. In weeks one and two, the Wolves picked up their first win and first road victory in school history, respectively. Friday, Sept. 2 brought along two more “firsts” for West.

Squared up against Badger — Large conference foe Watertown on the road, Sun Prairie West scraped out a 32-26 victory in overtime. This doubled as both West’s first conference victory and its first overtime win.

Brady Rhoads
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads completed 7-of-12 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Wolves in their 32-26 overtime win at Watertown on Friday.
Samuel James
Sun Prairie West junior running back Samuel James crosses the goal line with the game-winning 16-yard touchdown run in overtime, which gave the Wolves a 32-26 Badger Large victory over Watertown on Friday at Landsverk Field. James rushed 15 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves, who improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in conference.
Jay Dayne
Sun Prairie West senior running back Jay Dayne had 12 carries for 59 yards for the Wolves in a 32-26 overtime win at Watertown on Friday.