It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. A battle of Dane County’s two “West” programs ended up a blowout, but Sun Prairie West had to overcome some early struggles to earn a 39-10 win over Madison West on Friday, Aug. 26 at Mansfield Stadium.

Despite fair weather, this was a game won on the ground. There was a combined 173 passing yards in this game between Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads and Madison West sophomore Mason Brosious. Neither threw a touchdown and combined for five interceptions, one from Rhoads and four from Brosious.

ALEX OEHRLEIN
Sun Prairie West senior kicker Alex Oehrlein nailed a 44 yard field goal in the Wolves’ 39-10 win over Madison West on Friday, Aug. 26.
JOHN HAMILTON
Sun Prairie West senior safety John Hamilton had an interception in the Wolves’ 39-10 win over Madison West on Friday, Aug. 26 at Mansfield Stadium.