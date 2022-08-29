It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. A battle of Dane County’s two “West” programs ended up a blowout, but Sun Prairie West had to overcome some early struggles to earn a 39-10 win over Madison West on Friday, Aug. 26 at Mansfield Stadium.
Despite fair weather, this was a game won on the ground. There was a combined 173 passing yards in this game between Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads and Madison West sophomore Mason Brosious. Neither threw a touchdown and combined for five interceptions, one from Rhoads and four from Brosious.
The Wolves would strike first. After a redzone turnover midway through the first quarter, junior running back Sammy James broke through for a two yard score to give Sun Prairie West a 7-0 advantage.
It looked as though the Regents had a response early in the second quarter after recovering a fumble on the Sun Prairie West 21, but Brosious threw the first of his interceptions in the endzone to Sun Prairie West senior defensive back Cameron Pfeiffer.
Madison West sophomore running back Travontae Wolf then took matters into his own hands. He punctuated a long drive with a four yard touchdown and added a two point conversion as well, giving the Regents an 8-7 lead heading into the halftime break.
From there, Sun Prairie West simply chose to pound the rock on offense. This proved to be a wise decision. In the second half alone, the Wolves broke four long touchdown runs.
Senior running back Jonathan Weah delivered the first, a 29 yard scamper to give the lead back to the Wolves. Following an impressive 44 yard field goal from senior kicker Alex Oehrlein, junior H-back Ean Ackley broke another long touchdown run, this time for 30 yards. Sun Prairie West entered the fourth quarter leading 24-8, but the real fireworks were about to begin.
James’ second touchdown of the day was a massive one as he erupted for a 92 yard score to make it a 32-8 lead for Sun Prairie West. Senior defensive back Will Davis drove in the dagger with a 38 yard interception return for a touchdown.
This was Davis’ second interception of the second half, and senior safety John Hamilton added one as well to help keep the Regents’ offense frustrated. The only points Madison West picked up in the second half came by way of a late-game safety, bringing the game to its final score of 39-10.
Though he didn’t find the endzone, senior Jay Dayne led the Wolves’ rushing attack with 104 yards on 15 carries. James was next up with 96 yards and Weah contributed 69.
With the win, the Wolves remain unbeaten in school history with a 2-0 record so far in this young season. After a couple of non-conference warmup games, the real competition begins this week.
Sun Prairie West will play its first Badger — Large conference game on Friday, Sept. 2 with a trip to Watertown. The Goslings are still licking their wounds after back-to-back blowout losses to start the season. Watertown lost 42-13 to Oconomowoc in week one and is fresh off of a 50-0 loss to Nicolet in week two.