It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Sun Prairie West football team. The Wolves started their inaugural season in style, winning their first three games for a red-hot start. Things haven’t been so peachy in the last three weeks as West has lost three straight, all of which were in conference play.
Week seven offers hope for a turnaround as the Wolves travel north to take on Beaver Dam. Both Sun Prairie West and Beaver Dam are 1-3 in Badger—Large play thus far this season.
STOPPING THE SKID
Not only have the Wolves lost three straight games, the margin of defeat has gotten worse and worse. Milton earned a 31-14 win in week four, followed by a 54-7 blowout at the hands of Sun Prairie East in week five. Somehow, Waunakee managed to top East’s performance by handing West its first shutout in school history, 52-0.
The difference has obviously been Sun Prairie West’s rushing attack. The Wolves relied on it through the first three weeks, averaging 270 rush yards per game in wins over Madison East, Madison West, and Watertown.
In the last three weeks, that number has plummeted to 29 rush yards per game. This includes an 11-yard performance against Sun Prairie East and a -6 yard output against Waunakee.
Sun Prairie West head coach Josh O’Connor has emphasized not allowing big plays on defense, but the Wolves haven’t been able to hold up that expectation in the past two weeks. Sun Prairie East and Waunakee combined to score seven touchdowns of at least 30 yards on Sun Prairie West.
A LOOK AT BEAVER DAM
The Golden Beavers’ season was sullied before it even began as star running back Gabe Klatt, a returning first team all-conference selection that nearly rushed for 2,000 yards last season, was ruled out for the year with a summertime knee injury. Beaver Dam’s record this season reflects his loss as it has won just one game.
Junior Camron Mendoza has filled Klatt’s shoes for the offense. He’s turned 175 carries into 971 yards and nine touchdowns so far this year. He started the year at quarterback but shifted to full-time running back as sophomore Eli Bryant stepped in behind center.
Don’t expect any aerial fireworks from this Beaver Dam squad. Bryant has attempted just 51 passes on the year, of which he’s completed 53% for 336 yards and two scores with a whopping seven interceptions. Beaver Dam has surpassed 100 yards passing in just two games this season.
Technically, the Golden Beavers have the momentum entering this matchup. They’re fresh off of a 39-27 win over Watertown. Beaver Dam scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to win a nail-biter.
Mendoza ran wild in that one, carrying an insane 52 times for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Watertown just didn’t have the juice at the end as its two top players, quarterback Reece Kamrath and receiver Zach Scher, both suffered late season-ending injuries.
COMMON OPPONENTS
We’re finally deep enough into the season to be able to gauge opponents’ prior performances against common opponents to get a sense of how the matchup will play out. Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie West share three common opponents: Milton, Sun Prairie East, and Watertown.
There’s not much to collect from either team’s matchup with Sun Prairie East. The Cardinals blew the Golden Beavers out 42-0 and beat the Wolves 54-7. The same goes for Watertown. Both teams earned wins over what looks to be the worst team in the Badger—Large this season.
Milton may provide some answers, though.
Milton beat Sun Prairie West 31-14. The Redhawks racked up 209 rushing yards in that one as they held the Wolves to just 82, by far their season low on the ground. Sun Prairie West kept it close early but just couldn’t get out of its own way with a litany of penalties of turnovers as the Redhawks pulled away late.
Beaver Dam gave Milton quite a run for its money, only losing 33-30. A late insurance field goal from the Redhawks is all that stopped Beaver Dam from tying the game with under two minutes to play. The Golden Beavers just couldn’t muster another score in time.
Milton only ran for 140 yards in that one but saw the passing game awaken with 192 yards and two scors through the air. Beaver Dam, on the other hand, had perhaps its best offensive performance of the season. The Golden Beavers rushed for 278 yards and passed for an additional 103.
KEYS TO THE GAME
This is the game for Sun Prairie West to get its mojo back in the rushing game. Beaver Dam is allowing an average of 169 rushing yards per game this season, and the Wolves need to take advantage of that. Running backs like senior Jay Dayne, senior Jonathan Weah, junior Ean Ackley, and junior Sammy James need to come together and pound the rock.
Defensively, the Wolves need their second unit to be ready to go. Beaver Dam’s offense is incredibly run heavy, and their main goal is to tire out the front seven and hopefully hit a few homeruns. With many of its main contributors playing on both sides of the ball, Sun Prairie West will need capable tackling and play recognition from its substitutes.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Beaver Dam High School on Friday, Sept. 30. If you aren’t planning to make the drive, follow along with live updates and highlights from Sun Prairie Star sports editor Ryan Gregory’s Twitter account: @ryan_gregory_. It will also be retweeted on the main Sun Prairie Star Twitter account: @sunprairiestar.