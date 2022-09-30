BRADY RHOADS
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads rips a pass downfield against Milton at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9.

 Ryan Gregory

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Sun Prairie West football team. The Wolves started their inaugural season in style, winning their first three games for a red-hot start. Things haven’t been so peachy in the last three weeks as West has lost three straight, all of which were in conference play.

Week seven offers hope for a turnaround as the Wolves travel north to take on Beaver Dam. Both Sun Prairie West and Beaver Dam are 1-3 in Badger—Large play thus far this season.

