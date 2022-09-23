The Sun Prairie West football program had a stellar start to its short history of competition, winning its first three games in dramatic fashion. The Wolves have since returned to earth with a two-game losing streak, and things will get no easier for them this Friday.

Last week, West suffered a tough 54-7 loss to cross-town rival Sun Prairie East, which is currently ranked the No. 2 team in Division 2 according to the wissports.net coaches poll. This week, the Wolves will host the No. 1 team in Division 2, Waunakee.

