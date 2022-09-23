The Sun Prairie West football program had a stellar start to its short history of competition, winning its first three games in dramatic fashion. The Wolves have since returned to earth with a two-game losing streak, and things will get no easier for them this Friday.
Last week, West suffered a tough 54-7 loss to cross-town rival Sun Prairie East, which is currently ranked the No. 2 team in Division 2 according to the wissports.net coaches poll. This week, the Wolves will host the No. 1 team in Division 2, Waunakee.
WOLVES LICKING THEIR WOUNDS
Weeks four and five of the 2022 season have not been kind to the Sun Prairie West football program. First, the Wolves lost their first game of the year to Milton in week four. Penalties made the difference as the Redhawks remained disciplined for a 31-14 win. The week five loss stung much worse as Sun Prairie East romped to a blowout win, taking the first edition of the cross-town rivalry.
The Sun Prairie East game was Sun Prairie West’s worst offensive showing of the season. The Wolves were held to 124 total yards of offense, 113 through the air and 11 on the ground.
BEWARE OF THE WARRIORS
The Warriors of Waunakee have earned their spot as the top dog in Division 2 thus far this season. They’re the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions, reigning Badger — Large conference champions, and have beaten formidable opponents like Middleton, Sun Prairie East, and DeForest already this year.
A mass exodus of seniors on the offensive side of the ball put some worries into Warriors’ fans hearts entering this season, but the dominance of their defense has put them at ease. Waunakee has been stellar, allowing an average of 16 points per game allowed, which includes a 34-point outing from DeForest in week one and two garbage time touchdowns allowed in a blowout of Watertown last week. The defense’s masterpiece came in week three, when the Warriors held a potent Sun Prairie East offense to just 13 points.
No. 99 is a number to watch on Waunakee’s defense as junior Wade Bryan has already picked up seven sacks and forced a fumble this year. Senior Cayden Ellis is a returning honorable mention all-state selection on the defensive line, as well. Coupled with returning honorable mention all-state selection Tommy Raemisch at linebacker and standout defensive back Shea DuCharme, the Warriors are not to be trifled with on the defensive side of the ball.
Waunakee is no slouch on the offensive side of the ball, either. The Warriors are fresh off of a 70-point outing against Watertown and have scored at least four touchdowns in three of their five games this season.
Senior Garrett Lenzendorf has taken over at quarterback this season and done a serviceable job, completing 70% of his passes for 801 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception.
He hasn’t been asked to carry too much of the load as the Warriors have a potent rushing attack. Junior Ben Lindley has been reliable at running backs this season, rushing for 355 yards and two scores. Sebastian Rasmussen has rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Gabe Guralski has scored three times with 193 yards. Lindley, Guralski, and Rasmussen all average at least 5.3 yards per carry. Lenzendorf has shown a capability for rushing as well, scoring twice with 145 total yards on the ground.
Junior wideout David Emerich has been Lenzendorf’s favorite target this season, bringing in team-highs in receptions (24) and receiving yards (336) with three touchdowns to boot. 6-foot-6 junior tight end Robert Booker also has three receiving touchdowns, as does senior receiver Mitchell Jarosinski.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Preventing explosive touchdowns has been an emphasis for Sun Prairie West head coach Josh O’Connor all season, but that dam finally broke last week against Sun Prairie East. The Cardinals scored four touchdowns from at least 30 yards out, including two from more than 50.
That simply cannot happen if West wants to win this game. The Wolves have to get back to a hard-nosed, defensive slugfest kind of mentality. Waunakee’s defense will be tough to advance on, so the Wolves need to keep the score low.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23.