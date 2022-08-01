The fall of 2022 marks Sun Prairie West’s first athletic season. The Wolves will look to set the precedent for the winter and spring sports with a successful season. Despite being in its first year of competition, Sun Prairie West has scheduled some intriguing matchups across its seven fall sports. Let’s take a closer look at the Wolves’ primetime contests in the coming month.
BOYS SOCCER
Hudson Quad: Friday, Sept. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hudson High School.
There’s no higher quality opponent to face than the state’s reigning champion. The Wolves will make the trek up north for a two-day quad to test their strength against Hudson on Friday, Sept. 30. To boot, Sun Prairie West will remain up north for an extra day to face Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday. The competition comes just weeks before the end of the regular season and will be a strong test.
Honorable mention- Waunakee: Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
CROSS COUNTRY
Big Eight Conference meet: Saturday, Oct. 15 at Sheehan Park
The Sun Prairie West Wolves will get just one home meet in 2022, but it’s a massive one. Sheehan Park, the Wolves’ home course, will be the setting for the Big Eight Conference’s meet at the end of the regular season.
Sun Prairie West will have myriad opportunities to face its conference opponents through invitationals throughout the regular season. Saturday, Oct. 15 will serve as the final proving ground before the Wolves dive into the WIAA state tournament a week later for the first time in school history.
Honorable Mention- Wausau East Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 17
FOOTBALL
Madison East: Friday, Aug. 19 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
A school’s first game under the Friday Night Lights constitutes as a can’t-miss event. Athletes from the original Sun Prairie High School will be familiar with Madison East’s roster as the Cardinals and Purgolders were longtime Big Eight rivals.
Now, the Wolves and Purgolders will face off as non-conference opponents to kick off the 2022 season. The game will serve as a necessary measuring stick for the season ahead.
Honorable mention- Oregon: Friday, Oct. 14 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium (homecoming)
GIRLS GOLF
Riverside Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 17
This power-packed event will be a strong test for the Sun Prairie West Wolves. Included in the pack of participants is reigning state champion Middleton, as well as Waunakee (tied for 6th at state) and Union Grove (tied for 6th at state).
The Wolves will also get to face off against familiar Big Eight Conference opponents like Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, La Follette, Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie East, and Verona.
Honorable mention- Brookfield Central Invitational: Tuesday, Sept. 6
GIRLS SWIMMING
Sun Prairie East Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 17
The West Wolves won’t have to drive far for a challenge at cross-town rival East, but plenty of other competent teams will be making the trek. Area powerhouses like Middleton, Madison Memorial, and Monona Grove as well as out of town force SPASH will be in attendance.
Honorable mention- Big Eight Conference meet: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Beloit Memorial High School
GIRLS TENNIS
Middleton: Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Middleton High School
Middleton has been the Big Eight’s most dominant force in girls tennis in recent years. Last season, the Cardinals were the No. 4 seed in the WIAA state finals, falling to eventual state champion Neenah in the semifinals.
Honorable mention- Badger Invitational: Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at Badger High School
VOLLEYBALL
Sun Prairie East Invitational: Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27
When it was still a single school, Sun Prairie High School often hosted an invitational early in the year for area schools. Sun Prairie East will continue that tradition in 2022.
Talented squads like Beaver Dam, De Pere, DeForest, Luxemburg-Casco, Manitowoc Lincoln, Marshfield, Sun Prairie West, Watertown, Waupun, and Wrightstown are slated to participate.
Honorable mention- Verona: Thursday, Sept. 6 at home