CHRIS DAVIS, CHRIS DAVIS JR.
Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis (left) and sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. (right) made their return to Madison East High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14, earning a road conference victory in the process.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Tuesday, Feb. 14 marked a homecoming for Sun Prairie West sophomore Chris Davis Jr. as well as head coach Chris Davis as the Wolves traveled to Madison East High School for a Big Eight conference matchup. The elder Davis spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Purgolders while the younger spent his freshman season as a member of the varsity team.

This was the first return to Madison East for a game since taking their talents to the newly-opened Sun Prairie West High School over the offseason. They were out for revenge, as well, as the Purgolders had earned a 75-73 at Sun Prairie West back in early January.

