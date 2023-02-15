Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis (left) and sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. (right) made their return to Madison East High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14, earning a road conference victory in the process.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 marked a homecoming for Sun Prairie West sophomore Chris Davis Jr. as well as head coach Chris Davis as the Wolves traveled to Madison East High School for a Big Eight conference matchup. The elder Davis spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Purgolders while the younger spent his freshman season as a member of the varsity team.
This was the first return to Madison East for a game since taking their talents to the newly-opened Sun Prairie West High School over the offseason. They were out for revenge, as well, as the Purgolders had earned a 75-73 at Sun Prairie West back in early January.
There was no denying the Wolves were the better team in the rematch. Davis Jr. poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Sun Prairie West to a 63-46 win. The Wolves faced a six point deficit at the halftime break but outscored Madison East 35-12 in the second half to walk away with the victory. The Wolves also got 11 points from senior Darius Chestnut and eight from sophomore Tyler Haney.
The game was yet another example of Davis Jr.'s recent dominance. He's now scored at least 30 points in his last three games and has eclipsed that milestone five times total.
Those major point totals have also translated into wins for Sun Prairie West. The Wolves have now won six of their last seven games, interrupted only by an overtime loss to Verona on Jan. 31. They're on a two-game winning streak with five games remaining in the regular season.
A tall task awaits up next on Sun Prairie West's schedule as it will host Middleton on Friday, Feb. 17. The Cardinals currently sit atop the Big Eight standings with an 18-1 record and are ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the most recent wissports.net coaches poll. Following that showdown, the Wolves will close the week by welcoming in non-conference Germantown on Saturday, Feb. 18.