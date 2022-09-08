ASYA FLOOD
RIGHT: Sun Prairie West senior golfer Asya Flood lines up for a tee shot.

 Ryan Gregory

Despite 2022 being Sun Prairie West's first year of girls golf competition, the Wolves have garnered invites to some challenging and exciting tournaments this season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Wolves headed down to the University of Wisconsin's University Ridge Golf Course for the Brookfield Central Invitational. The test proved to be a strong one as the Wolves finished 10th of the 12 teams with a team score of 384. 

