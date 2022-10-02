SOPHIA ROYLE
Sun Prairie West senior Sophia Royle was the Wolves' top performer at WIAA regionals on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Reedsburg Country Club with her score of 88.

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team achieved yet another "first" for the school. After putting the first trophy in the school's trophy case earlier this fall with a win at the Watertown Invitational, the ladies are also the first team to win a postseason event.

The Wolves, as well as the Cardinals of Sun Prairie East, headed to Reesburg Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for WIAA regionals. There, they took on Baraboo, DeForest, Madison West, Middleton, Reedsburg, and Waunakee for the right to keep the season alive. Only the top four teams would advance as well as a handful of individuals that performed well enough.

