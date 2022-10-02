The Sun Prairie West girls golf team achieved yet another "first" for the school. After putting the first trophy in the school's trophy case earlier this fall with a win at the Watertown Invitational, the ladies are also the first team to win a postseason event.
The Wolves, as well as the Cardinals of Sun Prairie East, headed to Reesburg Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for WIAA regionals. There, they took on Baraboo, DeForest, Madison West, Middleton, Reedsburg, and Waunakee for the right to keep the season alive. Only the top four teams would advance as well as a handful of individuals that performed well enough.
Sun Prairie West turned in a team score of 367 to finish fourth of the eight teams to advance. Sun Prairie East's season came to a close as it put up a score of 437 to finish eighth.
The Wolves were led by senior Sophia Royle, who tied for the eighth best score of the day with an 88. Senior teammates Rebecca Perko and Isabel Royle ended up in a three-way tie for 13th, as well, as they both put up a 91. Senior Asya Flood put up a 97 to take 24th and junior Olivia Norton wrapped up the Wolves' scoring with a 123.
Sun Prairie East senior Margo Woldt had the Cardinals' best score of the day with a 96 to tie for 22nd. Fellow senior Lucy Strey wasn't far behind in 26th with a score of 101. Junior Kate Rivest was 35th with a 114, senior Ellie Kim was 40th with a 126, and junior Abby Kaminski was 41st with a 132.
Waunakee won the regional with a team score of 328, followed by Middleton in second with a 335 and Reedsburg in third with a 358. Individual sectional qualifiers included Madison West's Brooklyn Fleming and Ava Rikkers, Baraboo's Kayla Capener, and DeForest's Avery Meek.
Sectionals will be hosted by Middleton at Pleasant View Golf Course for Sun Prairie West on Monday, Oct. 3. Other teams in contention for a state appearance include Middleton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon Reedsburg, Verona, and Waunakee as well as individuals from McFarland, DeForest, Madison West, and Stoughton. The top two teams and top three individuals who are not part of a qualifying teams will advance to the state finals.