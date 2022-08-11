MAGGIE GUGEL
Maggie Gugel is entering her first season as a head coach as she takes over the Sun Prairie West girls golf program in the fall of 2022.

Sun Prairie West High School, which will open its doors for the first time in the fall of 2022, is a realm of new opportunities and possibilities. This is also true of the girls golf team as Maggie Gugel will assume the role of head coach for the Wolves.

Gugel was an assistant with the girls golf squad at the former Sun Prairie High School for the past two seasons and parlayed that experience and her relationship with the current roster into this new and exciting position. Now, she’s taking on the role of head coach for the first time in her golf coaching career.

ISABEL ROYLE
Sun Prairie West senior Isabel Royle lofts up a chip shot in practice at Sun Prairie Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 10. 