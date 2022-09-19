Sun Prairie West's girls golf team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The regular season wrapped up for the Wolves at the Janesville Parker invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Riverside Golf Course. They set a new team low for the season with a score of 344, taking sixth overall in the invitational.
Middleton won the invitational with a team score of 308, followed by Waunakee in second with 311 and Union Grove in third with 313.
On top of it being a stellar day for the team as a whole, two Wolves set personal records. Senior Sophia Royle shot a 77, which was both a personal record and the team's lowest individual score on the day. Junior Olivia Norton's 110 was also her best score ever.
Senior Isabel Royle turned in her usual good card with a score of 79. Senior Rebecca Perko shot a 92 and fellow senior Asya Flood turned in a 96.
This strong performance came right on the heels of a second place finish for the Wolves at the Portage Invitational at Portage Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 14. It was another solid day for the Royle sisters. Isabel shot an 87 to finish fourth and Sophia was next with an 88 to take sixth. Both Perko and Flood turned in 96s. This was a personal best for Flood. In total, the Wolves scored a 367.
Last week was also West's last conference match as the Wolves traveled to Edelweiss Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to face both Verona and La Follette.
Isabel and Sophia Royle had the two lowest scores of the day with an 87 and 88, respectively, to take first and second. Perko took fourth with a 93, Flood was sixth with a 98, and Norton finish 12th with a 124.
With the win, Sun Prairie West finished Big Eight conference play with a 9-1 overall record, falling only to a very talented Middleton squad back in August. The outstanding record has earned the Wolves a second place finish in the conference standings behind Middleton.
Next up is the postseason. The Wolves will travel to Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 22 for the Big Eight conference meet. WIAA state regionals begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Reedsburg Country Club. Scoring well enough there would elevate West to sectionals at Pleasant View Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 3.