SUN PRAIRIE WEST GIRLS GOLF

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team poses with their medals after finishing 2nd at the Portage Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Portage Country Club.

 Contributed

Sun Prairie West's girls golf team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The regular season wrapped up for the Wolves at the Janesville Parker invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Riverside Golf Course. They set a new team low for the season with a score of 344, taking sixth overall in the invitational. 

Middleton won the invitational with a team score of 308, followed by Waunakee in second with 311 and Union Grove in third with 313.

