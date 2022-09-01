SOPHIA ROYLE
Sun Prairie West senior Sophia Royle strikes a putt at Sun Prairie Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team has shown no signs of slowing down this season. The Wolves continued their recent hot streak with yet another strong week of competition.

West kicked the week off by participating in the 1st annual Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, Aug. 29. The event brought in some strong teams like Waunakee, Reedsburg, and Arrowhead.

