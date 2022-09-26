Girls golf is the fall sport with the least amount of time to prep for the postseason. Both Sun Prairie East and West’s programs have only been golfing together since mid-August, yet the two squads still traveled to Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 22 for the Big Eight conference meet.

The Wolves kept up what’s already been a stellar season in their first season of competition. After finishing second in the conference in the regular season with a 9-1 conference match record, Sun Prairie West continued that trend with a second place finish at the conference meet with a team score of 382.

