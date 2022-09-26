Girls golf is the fall sport with the least amount of time to prep for the postseason. Both Sun Prairie East and West’s programs have only been golfing together since mid-August, yet the two squads still traveled to Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 22 for the Big Eight conference meet.
The Wolves kept up what’s already been a stellar season in their first season of competition. After finishing second in the conference in the regular season with a 9-1 conference match record, Sun Prairie West continued that trend with a second place finish at the conference meet with a team score of 382.
“I am so very proud of this team,” Sun Prairie West head coach Maggie Gugel said. “Challenges were expected with splitting the team and starting a new program. I think all of our golfers made the best of the situation and it started with our senior leaders coming to practice every day with a positive attitude and ready to work hard to get better... I am so proud of each golfer and the growth they have had this season. I couldn’t have asked for a greater group of young women to be on the team for our inaugural season.”
Sun Prairie West got a stellar performance out of senior Isabel Royle. She shot an 81, just six strokes behind the medalist to take fourth place overall. Her sister, Sophia, also bumped the team up with a top-10 finish. She put up an 87 to take eighth overall.
Senior Rebecca Perko was in a three-way tie for 22nd place with her score of 105 and fellow senior Asya Flood tied for 30th with her score of 109. Freshman Clara Uhler also got her first taste of varsity action on the day, taking 39th overall with a score of 122.
As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals had a bit tougher time. East finished last of the seven teams with full varsity rosters with a team score of 409, just four strokes behind Verona in sixth place.
Ironically, the Cardinals’ two highest scorers tied each other for a top-15 finish. Seniors Margo Woldt and Lucy Strey both put up a 92 to share the claim of 11th place.
Ruby Koh was East’s next highest finisher in a tie for 26th with a score of 107. Ellie Kim put up a 118 to tie for 34th and Kate Rivest took 40th with a score of 124.
Middleton took home the Big Eight conference tournament championship with a team score of 332, 50 strokes lower than West in second place. Janesville Parker finished third with a 387, Madison West was fourth with a 397, and Janesville Craig took fifth with a 398.
Middleton cruised to the championship with four golfers finishing within the top seven of the individual scores and all finishing within the top 15. It was Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson, however, who was the medalist with her score of 75. She was the lone golfer to shoot under 80 on the day.
Now, both the Cardinals and Wolves will turn their attention towards the postseason. WIAA regionals are set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 29. Both East and West will compete in the Reedsburg regional at Reedsburg Country Club. Other area teams they will be competing against include Baraboo, DeForest, Madison East, Madison West, Middleton, Reedsburg, and Waunakee.
Only the top two teams will advance to sectionals, but individuals can also qualify with low enough scores. Sectionals will be hosted by Middleton on Monday, Oct. 3 at Pleasant View Golf Course.