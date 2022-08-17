The Sun Prairie West girls golf team may be new to the athletic scene in 2022, but the Wolves have already proved that they belong. The Wolves have won both of their early-season meets, following up a win at the Watertown Invitational last week with a conference match win over both Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The match was Sun Prairie West's sole home match of the season, and the Wolves made the best of it. 

ISABEL ROYLE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Isabel Royle knocks in a putt during a three-team match at Sun Prairie Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 16. 
MARGO WOLDT
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior Margo Woldt strikes a shot from the tee box at Sun Prairie Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 16. 