The Sun Prairie West girls golf team may be new to the athletic scene in 2022, but the Wolves have already proved that they belong. The Wolves have won both of their early-season meets, following up a win at the Watertown Invitational last week with a conference match win over both Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The match was Sun Prairie West's sole home match of the season, and the Wolves made the best of it.
As a team, Sun Prairie West put up a team score of 368, 20 strokes better than Janesville Craig in second place with a score of 388. Sun Prairie East brought up the rear with a team score of 407. Home course advantage seemed to play an obvious role for the Wolves as they shaved 16 strokes off of their team total from the invitational last week.
West was led by the senior Royle sisters, who picked up second and third place for the Wolves. Isabel shot an 84 to take second place and Sophia shot a 90 to take third. Craig's top golfer, junior Mya Nicholson, was the medalist on the day with an impressive score of 73.
West senior Rebecca Perko was the Wolves' next highest finisher, taking sixth with a score of 95. Senior teammate Asya Flood wasn't far behind, shooting a 99 to take seventh. No varsity West golfer turned in a score over 100 strokes on the day.
Sun Prairie East got its best performance out of senior Margo Woldt, who took fourth overall with a score of 92. Senior Lucy Strey also had a strong day, taking fifth with a score of 94.
Junior Abby Kaminsi had the Cardinals' next lowest score with a 107 to tie for tenth. Senior Ellie Kim put up a 114 to take thirteenth and junior Kelsi Lauritsen took fourteenth with a score of 119.
Next up, Sun Prairie West will head to Pleasant View Golf Course for a showdown with Madison West and Middleton on Monday, Aug. 12. This should be the Wolves' best test yet as Middleton is one of the state's best squads nearly every season.
The Wolves will follow that up with an invitational at the Baraboo Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and an invitational at The Meadows at Six Mile Creek on Thursday, Aug. 25.
As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals hop right back on the course for a quad with Slinger, Cedarburg, and Whitefish Bay at Washington County Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18. Next week, Sun Prairie East will host a Big Eight conference match on Tuesday, Aug. 23 against Janesville Parker and Madison La Follette.