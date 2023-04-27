The Sun Prairie West girls soccer team had the right attitude following their first loss in program history, 2-0 at the hands of Verona on Thursday, Apr. 20. Instead of reveling in the loss, head coach Alyssa Weymier and assistant coach Nick Hanson insisted their team use it as a learning opportunity.
That message seems to have resonated with the players. Sun Prairie West rebounded with a 6-1 win on the road at Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25. The Wolves’ offense picked up right where it had left off previous to the Verona game to get back on track.
Senior forward Lily Rimrodt was in the giving mood on Tuesday, dishing out a trio of assists. Star senior forward Josie Langhans netted her third hat trick of the season, scoring on assists from Rimrodt, sophomore midfielder Mira Petri, and senior midfielder Ellianna Trilling. Petri would also net a goal of her own, as would sophomore forward Chloe Voung and senior midfielder Aynsley Hansen. Petri and Voung were both assisted by Rimrodt while Hansen was assisted by Langhans.
The win boosts Sun Prairie West back up to a 6-1-1 overall record this season and a 2-1 mark in the Big Eight conference. The Wolves will look to embark on another winning streak as they’ll host Madison East on Thursday, Apr. 27. The Wolves and Purgolders will be battling for sole possession of fourth place in the Big Eight conference standings. Sun Prairie West will wrap up this week by participating in an invitational at De Pere High School on Saturday, Apr. 29.
Next week looks to be a thriller for the Wolves, as well. They’ll kick things off with a road trip to Middleton on Monday, May 1. The trend of playing rivals will continue on Thursday, May 4 as Sun Prairie East and West will clash for the first time at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.