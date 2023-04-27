The Sun Prairie West girls soccer team had the right attitude following their first loss in program history, 2-0 at the hands of Verona on Thursday, Apr. 20. Instead of reveling in the loss, head coach Alyssa Weymier and assistant coach Nick Hanson insisted their team use it as a learning opportunity.

That message seems to have resonated with the players. Sun Prairie West rebounded with a 6-1 win on the road at Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25. The Wolves’ offense picked up right where it had left off previous to the Verona game to get back on track.

CAROLINE NOWICKI

Sun Prairie West senior defender Caroline Nowicki pushes the ball up the field in a road victory over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25.
JOSIE LANGHANS

Sun Prairie West senior Josie Langhans scored her third hat trick of the season in a road victory over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25.
CHLOE VOUNG

Sun Prairie West sophomore Chloe Voung scored a goal in a road win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25.

