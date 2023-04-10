To call the first four games of Sun Prairie West's girls soccer program a success would be an understatement. The Wolves have proven their immediate capabilities, winning three of their first four games with the fourth ending in a draw. In those three wins, Sun Prairie West has outscored its opponents 18-2.

LILY RIMRODT

Sun Prairie West senior forward Lily Rimrodt scored a pair of goals in a win over Watertown at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 8.

All four contests have been at home for Sun Prairie West. The Wolves started the season with a 7-0 trouncing of Badger and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Sugar River on Monday, Apr. 3. This past weekend, they took on the Sun Prairie quad, drawing 0-0 with DeForest on Friday, Apr. 7 and thumping Watertown 8-1 on Saturday, Apr. 8.

AYNSLEY HANSEN

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Aynsley Hansen boots the ball upfield in a matchup with DeForest at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Apr. 7.
ELLIANNA TRILLING

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Ellianna Trilling scored two goals in a win over Watertown at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 8.

