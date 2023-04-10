To call the first four games of Sun Prairie West's girls soccer program a success would be an understatement. The Wolves have proven their immediate capabilities, winning three of their first four games with the fourth ending in a draw. In those three wins, Sun Prairie West has outscored its opponents 18-2.
All four contests have been at home for Sun Prairie West. The Wolves started the season with a 7-0 trouncing of Badger and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Sugar River on Monday, Apr. 3. This past weekend, they took on the Sun Prairie quad, drawing 0-0 with DeForest on Friday, Apr. 7 and thumping Watertown 8-1 on Saturday, Apr. 8.
Sun Prairie West controlled the entirety of Monday's non-conference matchup with Sugar River, the No. 8 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Assocation (WSCA) Division 3 preseason poll. The Wolves scored the first three goals and only allowed Sugar River's in the final minute of play. Sun Prairie West got goals from senior forward Josie Langhans's header, assisted by fellow senior Aynsley Hansen, a penalty kick from senior Mira Petri, and an unassisted strike from sophomore Chloe Voung.
The first game of the Sun Prairie quad, hosted at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium, proved to be a defensive battle. Sophomore goalie Sophia Vriesema held her own, preventing DeForest from scoring in the 0-0 draw.
There was no shortage of offense from the Wolves in the following days' game against Watertown, though, as they netted eight goals. Langhans put up her second hat trick of the season with two goals coming in play and her third coming via a penalty kick. Fellow senior forward Lily Rimrodt and senior midfielder Ellianna Trilling both nearly had a hat tricks themselves, putting up two goals each. The Wolves also got a score from Petri.
Sun Prairie West's inspiring start leaves it with a 3-0-1 record with just one week separating it from beginning Big Eight conference play. The Wolves only have one matchup this week, a home game against Mukwonago on Thursday, Apr. 13. Next week, they'll open conference play with a trip to Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Apr. 18. They'll host Verona, the defending conference champion, two days later on Thursday, Apr. 20.