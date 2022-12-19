This weekend provided a "prove it" game for both the Sun Prairie West boys and girls basketball programs. The Wolves were near the top of the Big Eight conference in both sports and had some tough tests to keep that status.

The girls hit the road for a tough matchup with Middleton on Friday, Dec. 16 and walked away with a 77-59 victory. As for the boys, they were at home against a talented Madison Memorial squad and suffered a heartbreaking 60-59 loss.

MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior wing Marie Outlay led the Wolves in scoring in a victory at Middleton on Friday, Dec. 16. 
MAKENZIE HAWK

Sun Prairie West sophomore Makenzie Hawk battles for position under the rim at Middleton on Friday, Dec. 16.
CHRIS DAVIS JR.
Sun Prairie West sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. led the Wolves in scoring with 24 points in a tight loss to Madison Memorial at home on Saturday, Dec. 17.

BBB: MADISON MEMORIAL 60, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 59

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 T. Crawford 0 2 0-0 6
4 C. Davis Jr. 7 2 4-7 24
5 W. Worrell 0 1 0-0 3
11 T. Haney 2 2 0-0 10
23 D. Chestnut 2 3 1-1 14
44 E. Ackley 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 12 10 5-8 59
MEMORIAL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 B. Blue 1 2 0-0 8
3 A. Wischhoff 3 0 1-1 7
11 C. Watkins 1 0 0-1 2
12 B. Taylor 1 0 0-0 2
21 A. Dykstra 0 0 2-2 2
22 A. Millet 1 2 4-4 12
25 J. Green 0 4 2-7 14
34 S. Mickelson 5 0 3-6 13
TOTALS - 12 8 12-21 60

