This weekend provided a "prove it" game for both the Sun Prairie West boys and girls basketball programs. The Wolves were near the top of the Big Eight conference in both sports and had some tough tests to keep that status.
The girls hit the road for a tough matchup with Middleton on Friday, Dec. 16 and walked away with a 77-59 victory. As for the boys, they were at home against a talented Madison Memorial squad and suffered a heartbreaking 60-59 loss.
West's trip to Middleton felt like a must-win game, despite being on the road and being without senior forward Makiah Hawk as well as breakout sophomore forward Allison Schmidt. The Wolves had already lost to a Verona team that remains undefeated in Big Eight competition and couldn't afford to lose more ground.
With Hawk and Schmidt sidelined, the rest of West stepped up. Senior wing Marie Outlay exploded for 25 points, her highest output thus far this season. Sophomore guard Naveya Jackson had a memorable day as well as she collected 17 points for a career high.
Sophomore Makenzie Hawk was tasked with filling the gap in the post in absence of her big sister Makiah as well as classmate Schmidt. She stepped up as well, earning a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. West got two more double digit scorers, to boot, as senior Antionique Auston contributing 14 while sophomore Ceanna Froh was responsible for 10.
The win leaves the West girls with a 7-1 record in Big Eight competition. The Wolves sit alone in second place behind Verona at a perfect 8-0. West is in the midst of a five-game winning streak but will take a brief break from Big Eight play.
The Wolves have a trio of non-conference home games ahead of them. They'll host Waunakee on Tuesday, Dec. 20, McFarland on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3. West's next conference game isn't until Friday, Jan. 6 when it hosts La Follette.
As for the boys, there are plenty of positives to take from a close conference loss to a quality Madison Memorial squad. The Wolves held a 30-24 lead at the halftime break but couldn't stave off the Spartans' feverous second-half comeback. Memorial brought an even attack as three players scored in double digits.
West was led by sophomore Chris Davis Jr., who's made a habit of getting buckets already this season. He led the way in scoring with 24 points thanks to nine field goals which included a pair of three-point shots. Senior Darius Chestnut did his best to help out, as well, with a trio of triples on his way to 14 points. Sophomore Tyler Haney also pitched in a pair of threes to get to a point total of 10.
The loss drops the boys down to a tie for fourth in the Big Eight standings with a 3-2 conference record. Similar to the girls, the boys will take a break from conference play for bit.
Sun Prairie West only has one game scheduled between now and its return to conference play on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Wolves will host Milwaukee Carmen Northwest on Friday, Dec. 30 to close out the 2022 calendar year. They return to Big Eight play with another home game, this time in the second edition of their cross-town rivalry with Sun Prairie East.