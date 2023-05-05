The proud history of baseball in the city of Sun Prairie is undeniable. Even as that tradition is now split between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, it's evident the expectation of great baseball will live on at both schools.
The Cardinals and East and Wolves of West met for the first time at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, May 5. Longtime Sun Prairie High School head baseball coach Rob Hamilton, now retired and a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame inductee, threw out the first pitch before this historic matchup. The play on the field lived up to the ceremonies that proceeded it.
Sun Prairie East entered this matchup red hot, having won its first 12 games to earn the No. 10 spot in the most recent WBCA coaches poll. The early portion of the schedule hadn't been kind to West, however, as they had faced Janesville Craig, Verona, and Madison Memorial in back-to-back-to-back series. The Wolves lost four of those six games.
That string of challenges prepared the Wolves for Thursday's showdown. West was able to capitalize on a pair of East mistakes, scoring on a balk and a wild throw to third base. This provided just enough cushion to stave off the Cardinals' late comeback attempt as West handed them their first loss of the season, 3-2.
"I think we were ready because we've made those same mistakes," Sun Prairie West head coach Quentin Travis said. "These past few games, we've had a hand in our losses. We didn't get blown out, but we didn't help ourselves. At some point, if we wanted to reach the goals we have, we just had to get back to fundamental ball. I'm very proud of the way our guys played today. They were very focused."
"We're ecstatic," Sun Prairie West senior Jackson Hunley said. "There wasn't a soul on this team that didn't want to beat them. Obviously, we'll see them again, so we'll have to bring that same fire."
The game was sure to be a pitcher's duel as both teams threw their aces. Sun Prairie East rolled with senior Zach Brzezinski while West threw Hunley. Both played phenomenally. Hunley went six and two thirds innings with seven strikeouts and only five hits allowed. Brzezinski went the full six innings for East, striking out four with only five hits and two earned runs allowed. The two combined for five three up, three down half innings.
"Knowing these guys definitely played into today," Hunley said of his pitching. "I've thrown against most of these guys in practice and whatnot, but things always change season to season. It was a positive to have that knowledge and be able to adjust pitch-by-pitch to their swings."
While Hunley's impact was best represented on the mound, he also kickstarted Sun Prairie West's offense in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff double to left field. Junior Jacob Holland replaced him on the base path as a courtesy runner.
After being hit by a pitch, West looked primed to strike before East's defense forced a double play, nabbing a pair of outs but letting Holland advance to third base. Sophomore Casey Wambach stepped up in the clutch, mashing another double to left field to give West a 1-0 lead.
West's first adversity of the day struck immediately following as Wambach was tossed from the game for his celebration of the RBI. Now, senior Ethan Kriecha would step in as the team's shortstop in his absence.
Silence from both sides persisted until the bottom of the fourth inning. Senior designated hitter Jaiden Jung led off with a single for West and chaos ensued. An errant pickoff move moved him to second base and a balk pushed him to third. Brzezinski apparently still didn't do as the umpire wished as he was given a second consecutive balk call, allowing Jung to walk home and double West's lead to 2-0.
The Wolves weren't done that inning, either. Senior catcher Julian Torres-Otero, the batter during Jung's balk score, drew a walk and was replaced by senior courtesy runner Carter Krachey. Kriecha would bump him all the way to third on a single, setting the stage for more chaos.
Brzezinski froze Kriecha on a steal attempt from first base. In the rundown, East first baseman Drew Kavanaugh opted to fire the ball over to third base to get Krachey out. Instead, the ball flew wide right, allowing Krachey to sprint home and make it a 3-0 lead for his Wolves.
Sun Prairie East wouldn't go away that easily, though. After Hunley struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning, the Cardinals' bats finally came alive in the top of the sixth. Junior Isaac Wendler reached base on a fielders choice, leaving only one runner on with two outs already on the board.
This was all junior John Hadley VI needed, though, as he hammered a booming double to left field, scoring Wendler to narrow the deficit to 3-1. That lead would soon shrink down to 3-2 in the same inning. Kavanaugh kept the two-out rally rolling, smoking a single up the gut to plate Hadley VI.
East nearly scored the tying run, as well. Sophomore Cooper White replaced Kavanaugh on the base path and was able to steal both second and third base on a wild throw as senior Jack Watkins drew a walk. The Cardinals attempted some trickeration to get White home, but Kriecha came up clutch at shortstop. He fired the ball home to Torres-Otero, smoking White for the out to escape the inning with a 3-2 lead still intact.
After being held scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, West's defense returned to the field in the top of the seventh three outs away from an upset and two runs away from heartbreak.
Hunley saved his best for last, striking out the first two batters he saw. Coach Travis opted to bring in big righty junior Brady Rhoads to pitch the final out. He delivered, adding another strikeout to the tally to earn the save and hand his cross-town rivals their first loss of the season.
The win bumps Sun Prairie West up to 9-5 on the year, including a 6-5 record in the Big Eight conference. Sun Prairie East drops down to 12-1 and is still in second in the current conference standings with a 9-1 mark.
Luckily for the Cardinals, they won't have to wait too long for their attempt at revenge. The second game of the series will take place at Sun Prairie East's summit field on Friday, May 5.