The proud history of baseball in the city of Sun Prairie is undeniable. Even as that tradition is now split between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, it's evident the expectation of great baseball will live on at both schools.

The Cardinals and East and Wolves of West met for the first time at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, May 5. Longtime Sun Prairie High School head baseball coach Rob Hamilton, now retired and a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame inductee, threw out the first pitch before this historic matchup. The play on the field lived up to the ceremonies that proceeded it.

JACK MARCHESE, QUENTIN TRAVIS
Sun Prairie East head coach Jack Marchese and Sun Prairie West head coach Quentin Travis shake hands prior to their face-off at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, May 4.
JACKSON HUNLEY
Sun Prairie West senior pitcher Jackson Hunley struck out seven batters in a home win over Sun Prairie East on Thursday, May 4.
ZACH BRZEZINSKI
Sun Prairie East senior Zach Brzezinski pitched a complete game with four strikeouts in a road loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, May 4.

