EAN ACKLEY
Sun Prairie West junior Ean Ackley was a breakout performer in 2021 and will look to take on a larger role with the Wolves this season.

 By Ryan Gregory spsports@hngnews.com

Sun Prairie West is set to take the court for boys basketball for the first time in 2022-23, but the Wolves are far from inexperienced. There are multiple major contributors on this team from last season’s Sun Prairie squad that came one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center for the state finals. Led by head coach Chris Davis, formerly of Madison East High School, expectations are deservedly lofty for the Wolves from the jump.

“Everyone is very excited,” coach Davis said. “These guys want to start the Sun Prairie West basketball legacy off strong. It’s up to them to create that legacy, they can take it as far as they want to.”

DARIUS CHESTNUT

Sun Prairie West senior junior guard Darius Chestnut will be a major contributor for the Wolves in 2022.
JONATHAN WEAH
Sun Prairie West senior guard Jonathan Weah brings varsity experience to the Wolves for their inaugural season.

