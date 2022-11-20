Sun Prairie West is set to take the court for boys basketball for the first time in 2022-23, but the Wolves are far from inexperienced. There are multiple major contributors on this team from last season’s Sun Prairie squad that came one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center for the state finals. Led by head coach Chris Davis, formerly of Madison East High School, expectations are deservedly lofty for the Wolves from the jump.
“Everyone is very excited,” coach Davis said. “These guys want to start the Sun Prairie West basketball legacy off strong. It’s up to them to create that legacy, they can take it as far as they want to.”
The team will be led by a pair of senior guards, Darius Chestnut and Jonathan Weah. Chestnut was a second team all-conference selection in the Big Eight last season. He made a habit of filling up the stat sheet, averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His steal and assist totals were both team highs. The only thing more impressive than his point totals were how efficient he was shooting the basketball, hitting 55% of his field goals and 40% of his three-pointers.
Weah served primarily as a spark plug off the bench but also worked his way into the starting lineup towards the end of 2021-22. He’s usually the fastest player on the court, which he uses to his advantage for easy steals and break-neck drives to the hoop. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds last year and will take on a larger role this season.
The varsity experience doesn’t end with the senior class, either. Junior forward Ean Ackley exploded onto the scene last season. After beginning the year on the junior varsity team, he was called up mid-season and made an immediate impact thanks to his gritty play style. He ended up averaging 3.8 points and three rebounds per game off the bench.
A pair of freshmen, now sophomores, logged some serious minutes at Sun Prairie last season as well: Tyler Haney and Casey Wambach. Haney had an immediate knack for scoring and an impressive amount of confidence on the court despite only being a freshman. He averaged 5.3 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Wambach saw limited playing time in a reserve role but still got varsity competition in one of the state’s best conferences.
This core is joined by a transfer that impressed in 2021-22 as well. Coach Davis’ son, sophomore Chris Davis Jr., joins the Wolves after lighting up the conference as a freshman at Madison East last season. He’s at his best behind the three-point arc, where he hit 39 triples for the Purgolders last season. He also hit an offseason growth spurt, rising to about 6-foot-3, which will be a major plus defensively.
Coach Davis was also excited about the Worrell brothers: senior Will and junior Danny. They’re both strong athletes that can pitch in from a multitude of roles.
“We’re really preaching loyalty and togetherness,” coach Davis said. “We know that we’ll need to lean on each other this year, so we have to know that we have each other’s back throughout the year. This is a brand new culture that we get to build from the ground up. It’s a blessing to have that opportunity.”
Sun Prairie West doesn’t exactly have an abundance of height this season, so coach Davis plans to outpace everyone else. The Wolves have speed and athleticism to spare, so they should be able to get out and run on teams.
“We expect to be near the top of the conference because of our varsity experience,” coach Davis said. “It makes my job a lot easier that a lot of these guys have that experience. They know what to expect. Playing varsity can bring some pressure, but we have guys that are ready and can help the younger guys deal with that stress. We always have respect for whoever we’re playing, but these kids are ready.”
The Wolves will kick off the new season on Thursday, Dec. 1 as they welcome in Big Eight rival Beloit Memorial for a home game. Their next three contests will be on the road as they head to Madison West on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and to Verona on Friday, Dec. 9 before a showdown at Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Dec. 13.