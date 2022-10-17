Saturday, Oct. 15 was an exciting day for Sun Prairie cross country athletes. Both East and West's squads didn't have far to drive as they competed at Sun Prairie's Sheehan Park for the 2022 Big Eight conference championships. 

It's another strong year of cross country in the Big Eight conference, but the Wolves and Cardinals still used the opportunity for continued growth before the WIAA tournament begins. Sun Prairie West took fourth in the girls race and eighth in the boys race while Sun Prairie East finished fifth in both the girls and boys race.

MATEO ALVARADO VENEGAS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas won the Big Eight conference championship at Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a time of 16:10.5.
COLE DWYER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East sophomore Cole Dwyer runs at the Big Eight conference championship at Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.
JOJO KNAUSS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West sophomore Jojo Knauss finished fourth at the Big Eight conference championships at Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a time of 20:19.9.
AUDREY SEEFELD
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Audrey Seefeld smiles as she nears the finish line of the Big Eight conference championship at Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Tags